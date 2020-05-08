Samsung resumes limited operations at Noida plant

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has resumed limited manufacturing operations at its Noida plant and will scale up the production gradually, a company official said on Friday. The Uttar Pradesh government has permitted limited manufacturing operations, which according to industry players is 25-30 per cent of a plant's capacity, in the state.

“We have received requisite permissions to restart production at our Noida factory. On Thursday, the factory started limited operations, which will be scaled up over a period of time," Samsung Southwest Asia, head for corporate communications Partha Ghosh said in response to a PTI query. Samsung claims to have the world's largest mobile factory in Noida.

Mobile phone factories located in UP account for more than 60 per cent of the total devices produced in the country. The UP government has asked companies to follow standard operating procedures to ensure health safety of employees and hygiene at their premises to check the spread of coronavirus.

"Employee safety and well-being remain our absolute priority. We have ensured that all hygiene and social distancing measures are maintained at the premises, as per government guidelines,” Ghosh said. The state government has given permission to various companies, including Samsung, to start operations with a maximum of 3,000 employees in a manufacturing unit.

According to industry players, most of the companies have started operations with lesser employees and will gradually deploy the permitted strength once the housekeeping arrangements are complete. The government has allowed sale of non-essential products, including mobile devices, in the orange and green zones to support the manufacturing cycle.

Samsung announced phased reopening of its exclusive brand stores – Samsung Smart Cafes and Samsung Smart Plazas – across the country starting this week in compliance with norms that are effective from May 4. Smart Cafes are Samsung's exclusive smartphone and accessories stores whereas Smart Plazas offer an exclusive and complete range of consumer electronics as well as smartphones.

Samsung has also begun pre-booking for its consumer electronics products through its website where consumers can buy online and they will get delivery of products from the nearest Samsung Authorised Retailer once the lockdown is lifted. The company had earlier said that more than 20,000 offline retailers have already signed up for the digital platform that enables consumers to buy Galaxy smartphones online from their neighbourhood stores.