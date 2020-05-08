Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung resumes limited operations at Noida plant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:04 IST
Samsung resumes limited operations at Noida plant

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has resumed limited manufacturing operations at its Noida plant and will scale up the production gradually, a company official said on Friday. The Uttar Pradesh government has permitted limited manufacturing operations, which according to industry players is 25-30 per cent of a plant's capacity, in the state.

“We have received requisite permissions to restart production at our Noida factory. On Thursday, the factory started limited operations, which will be scaled up over a period of time," Samsung Southwest Asia, head for corporate communications Partha Ghosh said in response to a PTI query. Samsung claims to have the world's largest mobile factory in Noida.

Mobile phone factories located in UP account for more than 60 per cent of the total devices produced in the country. The UP government has asked companies to follow standard operating procedures to ensure health safety of employees and hygiene at their premises to check the spread of coronavirus.

"Employee safety and well-being remain our absolute priority. We have ensured that all hygiene and social distancing measures are maintained at the premises, as per government guidelines,” Ghosh said. The state government has given permission to various companies, including Samsung, to start operations with a maximum of 3,000 employees in a manufacturing unit.

According to industry players, most of the companies have started operations with lesser employees and will gradually deploy the permitted strength once the housekeeping arrangements are complete. The government has allowed sale of non-essential products, including mobile devices, in the orange and green zones to support the manufacturing cycle.

Samsung announced phased reopening of its exclusive brand stores – Samsung Smart Cafes and Samsung Smart Plazas – across the country starting this week in compliance with norms that are effective from May 4. Smart Cafes are Samsung's exclusive smartphone and accessories stores whereas Smart Plazas offer an exclusive and complete range of consumer electronics as well as smartphones.

Samsung has also begun pre-booking for its consumer electronics products through its website where consumers can buy online and they will get delivery of products from the nearest Samsung Authorised Retailer once the lockdown is lifted. The company had earlier said that more than 20,000 offline retailers have already signed up for the digital platform that enables consumers to buy Galaxy smartphones online from their neighbourhood stores.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Eyeing lockdown exit, Singapore to test all nursing homes

Singapore plans to test all 16,000 elderly residents of its nursing homes for the coronavirus over the coming weeks, as it edges towards exiting a nationwide lockdown next month. The city-state recorded 768 new coronavirus on Friday, taking...

Gadkari lauds BRO's efforts for completing Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra route

Union Minister for Road Transport Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari has complemented the efforts of the Border Roads Organisation BRO for achieving the completion of road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh China Border famously kno...

CBSE to conduct pending Class 10, 12 board exams from July 1 to 15: HRD Ministry.

CBSE to conduct pending Class 10, 12 board exams from July 1 to 15 HRD Ministry....

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5 pm NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,886 cases climb to 56,342 New Delhi The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,886 and the number of cases climbed to 56,342 in the country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020