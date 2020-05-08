Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar struggles as U.S. China trade progress boosts higher-risk FX

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:33 IST
FOREX-Dollar struggles as U.S. China trade progress boosts higher-risk FX
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar struggled and currencies linked to global trade rose on Friday, boosted by news that U.S. and Chinese negotiators had agreed to strengthen cooperation over a trade deal and as more governments slowly reopened their economies. Investors' appetite for risk was strong as traders looked set to ignore upcoming U.S. unemployment data that is likely to show the American economy losing more jobs than at any time since the Great Depression.

Top U.S. and Chinese trade representatives discussed their Phase 1 trade deal on Friday with China saying they agreed to improve the atmosphere for its implementation and the United States saying both sides expected obligations to be met. The discussion in a telephone call came amid escalating tension between the countries, exacerbated by U.S. criticism of China's handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Australian dollar, which is closely correlated with sentiment towards China and the global economy, rose 0.3% to $0.6514 after earlier hitting a one-week high. Emerging-market currencies climbed. China's offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.087 yuan per dollar.

Australia's dollar was also boosted after the government announced it would ease social distancing restrictions implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus in a three-step process, with the aim of removing all curbs by July. Some analysts, however, were nervous about the Aussie.

Commerzbank analyst Thu Lan Nguyen said it remained unclear how deep "the collapse of the economy" in Australia would be and when there would be a recovery. "The uncertainty thus remains high and the Aussie vulnerable," she said.

The U.S. dollar struggled for direction. It has been undermined by a further hit to its yield attraction as U.S. money markets priced in a small chance of negative interest rates next year. "The possibility of negative rates is modestly bearish for the dollar, given limited market pricing to date and ongoing concerns about the US 'debasing' the dollar," wrote Ebrahim Rahbari, chief G10 FX strategist at Citi.

But he added forceful and aggressive U.S. stimulus was likely to boost the recovery in the United States and pull in capital flows, supporting the dollar. The dollar's index against a basket of six other major currencies was last down 0.1% at 99.758.

The euro recovered earlier losses and was 0.1% higher at $1.0839, moving away from Thursday's near two-week low of $1.07665. The single currency has been hurt by a German court ruling that could jeopardise the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme, and the euro is down more than 1% on the week.

Sterling edged higher in thin trading, with Britain on a public holiday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two on the European continent. The pound rose 0.1% to $1.2376. Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.1% to 106.35 yen, above a seven-week low of 105.985 touched on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Malawi Supreme Court upholds ruling annulling Mutharika's election win

Malawis Supreme Court on Friday upheld an earlier court ruling that annulled President Peter Mutharikas election victory last year.The Constitutional Court cited widespread, systematic and grave irregularities when it annulled the vote that...

Virus lockdowns mute VE Day celebrations; US jobless to rise

European leaders held muted commemorations Friday to mark the end of World War II on the continent, as coronavirus lockdowns kept crowds from celebrating VE Day. Across the ocean, Americans awaited what is expected to be the worst set of un...

Soccer-Rules changed to allow up to five subs per team - FIFA

Teams will be allowed up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three, as a temporary measure to help cope with potential fixture congestion in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus outbreak, FIFA said on Friday.The change i...

Mumbai: 77 COVID-19 Arthur Road jail inmates shifted to Mahul

The 77 inmates of Arthur Road Jailin central Mumbai who tested positive for novel coronaviruswere on Friday shifted to a vacant building in Mahul insuburban Chembur to undergo quarantine, an official saidThe 77 had tested positive after com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020