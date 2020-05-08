Left Menu
Development News Edition

No fresh gas leak at Visakhapatnam plant, says LG Polymers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:50 IST
No fresh gas leak at Visakhapatnam plant, says LG Polymers

LG Polymers on Friday said there was no fresh gas leak at its Visakhapatnam plant and it has requested authorities to evacuate local residents living in the vicinity of the plant as a precautionary measure. As many as 11 people died and around 1,000 were affected by styrene gas leak at the plant on Thursday early morning.

"We would like to clarify that the situation at the plant is currently under control and media reports of a second leak are incorrect," LG Polymers said in a statement. The company also said that all necessary measures were being used to keep the temperatures under control. Styrene gas had leaked from a tank at the plant.

"We have requested authorities for evacuation of residents as a precautionary measure," LG Polymers said. The company was working closely with the authorities to contain the damage and ensure the safety and health of all local residents and employees, it added.

LG Polymers is part of South Korea-based chaebol LG. In a report submitted to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the district administration said that it might take 18-24 hours for the remaining vapour to polymerise and turn safe.

Over 60 per cent of the styrene vapour that leaked from the tank has polymerised so far and all chemical tanks at the plant are safe, District Collector V Vinay Chand said on Friday. "Styrene monomer is normally in a liquid state and is safe below a temperature of 20 degree celsius. But because of the malfunctioning of the refrigeration unit, the chemical started gasifying," the collector said on Thursday quoting a preliminary report by the Factories Department.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain: police arrest man suspected of planning terror attack

Spanish police arrested a Moroccan man on Friday suspected of planning a terror attack in the name of the Islamic State group during Spains coronavirus crisis. Spains Civil Guard said that the arrest carried out in Barcelona was aided by th...

WRAPUP 1-Coronavirus deals U.S. job losses of 20.5 million, historic unemployment rate in April

The U.S. economy lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April, the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression, and the starkest sign yet of how the novel coronavirus pandemic is battering the worlds biggest economy. The Labor De...

Railways ferried over 2.5 lakh people stranded during lockdown in 222 special trains: MHA

The railways has so far run 222 special trains to ferry over 2.5 lakh people, including migrant labourers, stranded in different of parts of the country due to the ongoing lockdown to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Ministry ...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 640pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths---------------------------------------------...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020