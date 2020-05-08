Accenture says Unacademy hack has no impact on its data

Professional services firm Accenture on Friday said it has not suffered any data breach due to leak of Unacademy database. Cyber security firm Cyble has revealed that the database of education technology firm Unacademy has been breached and details of various account holders, including those registered with corporate e-mail accounts, are on sale in the dark web. According to Cyble, accounts with Accenture e-mail addresses are also part of the hacked database. "Accenture has no professional relationship with Unacademy, and any implication or assertion otherwise is erroneous. Accenture has suffered no data breach or loss of any records or client information as a result of this incident," Accenture said in a statement. Cyble had said the hackers have claimed that they have access to the complete database of Unacademy. "We have seen accounts/records with domain names from Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC, Accenture, ICICI, SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and several other large organisations," Cyble had said. When contacted, Cyble CEO and founder Beenu Arora clarified that the company has not said that data of Accenture or any other organisation has been breached. "Unacademy has users who have registered with Accenture and other organisations e-mail addresses. Cybercriminals typically use this hacked data for credential stuffing attacks, which may or may not impact Accenture or other organizations directly or indirectly," Arora said. Cyble said Accenture and other organisations should encourage people to avoid using their corporate e-mail addresses for third party services. "We do recommend resetting the affected employees' account passwords as a precautionary measure, as people often reuse the same password on other services," Arora said.