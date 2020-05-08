Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,590/gm of gold

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:42 IST
Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,590/gm of gold
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The issue price for the next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bonds has been fixed at Rs 4,590 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday. The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-Series II will be opened for subscription from May 11, 2020 to May 15, 2020.

The issue price for Series I (April 20 to 24, 2020) was Rs 4,639 per gram of gold. Last month, the central bank had said the government will issue Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) in six tranches, beginning April 20 till September.

Sovereign Gold Bond 2020-21 is to be issued by Reserve Bank India on behalf of the Government of India. "The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price (published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd) for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period...works out to Rs 4,590 per gram of gold," RBI said in the statement.

It further said that Government of India has decided to offer a discount of Rs 50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and making payment against the application through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of gold bond will be Rs 4,540 per gram of gold, it said.

The bonds will be denominated in multiples of gram(s) of gold with a basic unit of 1 gram and the tenor of the SGB will be eight years with exit option after fifth year to be exercised on interest payment dates. The bonds are restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, trusts, universities and charitable institutions.

The minimum permissible investment will be 1 gram of gold and the maximum limit of subscription shall be 4 kg for individuals and HUFs, and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March). The gold bonds will be sold through banks (except small finance banks and payment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL), designated post offices, and stock exchanges (NSE and BSE).

The sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in November 2015 with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold, and shift a part of domestic savings, used for purchase of gold, into financial savings..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Member of U.S. Vice President's staff tests positive for coronavirus -official

A member of U.S. Vice President Mike Pences staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, briefly delaying his Friday flight to Iowa and prompting some fellow passengers on Air Force Two to disembark, according to a White House offic...

European shares end higher on U.S.-China talks, earnings optimism

European shares closed higher on Friday, clocking weekly gains as signs of improving U.S.-China relations provided a fresh dose of optimism for investors counting on the easing of lockdowns to spark a recovery in global growth.The pan-Europ...

Buyers flock to Delhi liquor shops as heavy website traffic prevents many from getting e-tokens

Booze lovers continued to throng liquor shops in the city, even as the e-token system introduced by the Delhi government could not fully take off due to heavy traffic on the designated website. The government is also considering options of ...

IMF's Georgieva urges cooperation to combat pandemic and boost economy

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Friday said a retreat into protectionism could weaken the prospects for global recovery at a point when it was possible that more adverse scenarios could emerge, depending on the development of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020