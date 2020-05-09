Ola contributes Rs 50 lakh to TN CM Relief Fund

Ride-hailing platform provider Ola on Saturday said it has donated Rs 50 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the government in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The fund would support prevention and relief measures including healthcare support and addressing economic relief measures in the state. ".. Ola Group remains committed to helping states, communities, and those most affected by the pandemic.

We extend our humble contribution to the State of Tamil Nadu as we work together fighting COVID-19," Ola Group Co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal said in a company statement. "We are grateful to all men and women, who in these extra-ordinary times, who continue to serve at frontlines," Aggarwal who is also the CEO said.

On Friday, another ride-hailing major, Uber India had said it would offer free rides to healthcare workers and government officials of Greater Chennai Corporation engaged in coronavirus related work under its UberMedic Service. The free rides were worth Rs 25 lakh and were part of Uber's global commitment to offer 10 million free rides.