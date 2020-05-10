Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macro data, earnings, virus updates to drive markets: Analysts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 10:17 IST
Macro data, earnings, virus updates to drive markets: Analysts

Trading in the equity markets this week would be guided by several macroeconomic data announcements, quarterly earnings and updates about the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts said.     Participants will also track global cues amid US-China trade deal negotiations, they added. "Earnings season and the management commentaries so far suggest more volatility and disruption in earnings ahead. In the near-term, we expect the market direction to depend upon the spread and intensity of COVID cases, development around COVID vaccine and incremental government/ regulatory actions to restart the economy. "Investors would also track the developments around the trade tensions between US and China," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said. The number of COVID-19 cases in India has neared the 60,000-mark, with around 2,000 fatalities. Globally, the coronavirus cases have topped 3.9 million and caused more than 271,000 deaths. Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said, "Needless to say, domestic factors viz. COVID-19 cases and disappointing earnings will continue to weigh on the sentiments ahead." On the macroeconomic front, industrial production, consumer inflation and WPI inflation data will be announced this week, which will influence trading in the equity market. Meanwhile, the government on Friday increased its market borrowing programme for the current financial year by more than 50 per cent to Rs 12 lakh crore. According to experts, this might push the fiscal deficit to about 5.5 per cent of GDP, from the target of 3.5 per cent in FY21. Investors would also track moves by various countries to ease lockdowns and resume economic activities. "While the earnings season has been lacklustre, markets seem to be awaiting announcement of a stimulus package from the government," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. During the last week, the Sensex plunged 2,074.92 points or 6.15 per cent. Major corporates scheduled to announce their earnings this week include Bandhan Bank, Nestle India Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti Suzuki India. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 26 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,221 crore for the March quarter. Markets would also track movement in crude oil and rupee-US dollar trend, analysts said.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 count reaches 62,939, deaths at 2,109

Indias COVID-19 count crossed 60 thousand on Sunday, with Maharashtra being the worst-affected due to the infection so far, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of total confirmed cases in the country ros...

Macro data, earnings, virus updates to drive markets: Analysts

Trading in the equity markets this week would be guided by several macroeconomic data announcements, quarterly earnings and updates about the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts said. &#160; &#160; Participants will also track global cues amid U...

Naval ship arrives in Kochi with 698 repatriated Indians from Maldives

INS Jalashwa carrying 698 repatriated Indian citizens from the Maldives arrived in Kochi harbor on Sunday morning, completing the Indian Navys first massive evacuation exercise from foreign soil during the COVID-19 lockdown, official source...

JNU announces academic calendar, exams to be over by July 31

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has announced its academic calendar which, among other things, has fixed the deadline for the completion of exams by July 31. JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Saturday said the academic calendar has be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020