Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre's financial stimulus "not sufficient"; fiscal deficit

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-05-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 15:33 IST
Centre's financial stimulus "not sufficient"; fiscal deficit

may go up to 14 %, - Subbarao Hyderabad, May 10 (PTI): Maintaining that the combined fiscal deficit of the Centre and states may go up to 13-14 per cent this fiscal, former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao on Sunday said the financial stimulus announced by the Centre on March 26 on account of lockdown to contain spread of COVID-19, is "not sufficient". Speaking at a webinar titled "The Challenge of the Corona Crisis - Economic Dimensions", organised by the city-based Manthan Foundation, Subbarao said the Centre needs to cap its borrowings as the open ended borrowings will have negative consequences such as pushing interest rates high.

"The government announced the fiscal support package of 0.8 per cent of the GDP. Is that sufficient? No, it is not sufficient when it was announced on March 26. It looks even lesser now.

In fact, the government needs to spend more. And spend more on three things. The first item of expenditure is to enlarge and expand the livelihood support," Subbarao said.

He said that since March 24, when the lockdown was imposed nationwide, millions of households have become vulnerable and therefore livelihood support has to be extended to many more families as most of their savings have dried up. "The government needs to cover more households, give more per household and give for much longer per household. That is the first challenge on the government expenditure," he said.

The Finance Ministry unveiled a Rs 1.70 lakh crore economic package on March 26 involving free food grain and cooking gas for the poor for the next three months. Subbarao said it is quite clear that the government needs to spend more as it is a moral and political imperative.

In order to spend more, the government needs to borrow more. He said he disagreed with the view that since this is an extraordinary and unusual crisis, therefore the government should not tie itself by setting up borrowing limits.

"The combined fiscal deficit of the centre and state governments for this fiscal year as budgeted is 6.5 per cent of the GDP. Because of the loss of revenue on account of the lockdown, because of the decline in the nominal GDP on account of the lockdown, the fiscal deficit will go beyond 10 per cent of the GDP.

The additional borrowings will now take the fiscal deficit to the range of 13 to 14 per cent of the GDP. That is exceedingly high and will have all the negative consequences of high fiscal deficit," he opined. According to him, the domestic financial sector, which is under deep stress, will be under "deeper stress" by the time the COVID-19 crisis ends, though he sees some silver linings in the situation such as plummeting crude prices and bumper agri yield.

Stressing that the world has to live with coronavirus for some time, Subbarao said both centre and states are working in tandem to contain the pandemic. "The dilemma (of lives and livelihood) is the sharpest for India, given our weak medical infrastructure and high population density.

Any gaps in prevention can mean loss of millions of lives. On the other hand, a stringent lockdown to control the pandemic can mean millions of livelihoods.

This is a very difficult balancing act. Particularly for India, as our economy is in bad shape, Subbarao said..

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Babar Azam recalls special memory on Mother's Day

Pakistan opening batsman Babar Azam, on the occasion of International Mothers Day, on Sunday shared a memory of her mother during his early cricketing days. The 25-year-old recalled the first cricketing bat that her mother bought for him af...

Pope calls for EU solidarity to deal with virus

Pope Francis is calling on leaders of European Union countries to work together to deal with the social and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemicThe pope noted in his Sunday blessing that 75 years have passed since Europe began ...

Five Air India pilots test positive for coronavirus

Mumbai, May 10 PTI Five pilots of Air India have tested positive for coronavirus, airline sources said on Sunday. Air India, which is operating flights to evacuate Indians stranded in foreign countries, have asked its pilots to undertake c...

Five Air India pilots, two AIESL staff test positive for coronavirus

Five pilots of Air India and two employees of the national carriers engineering services subsidiary AIESL have tested positive for coronavirus, airline sources said on Sunday. Air India, which is operating flights to evacuate Indians strand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020