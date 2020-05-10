Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five spl trains carrying over 5,000 passengers leave from Karnataka to various destinations

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-05-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 19:16 IST
Five spl trains carrying over 5,000 passengers leave from Karnataka to various destinations

Five special trains left for various destinations including Udhampur on Sunday carrying about 5,700 passengers, Railway officials said. According to the South Western Railway officials, the train for Udhampur departed from Chikbanawar at 12.30 pm with 985 passengers, most of whom were workers.

The second train to Bankura left from Malur in Kolar district with 1,200 passengers and 47 children at 2.10 pm and the third train to Gwalior left with 1,068 passengers left at 4.05 pm from Chikkabanavara. The Railway officials said the fourth special train to Danapur left Malur at 4.55 pm with 1,200 passengers on board.

The fifth Shramik special train today left for Gorakhpur at 1,200 people, they added. All the passengers were provided with packed meal and water bottles.

Packed meals contained rice packet, chapati, biscuits, cookies, pickles, water bottle, buttermilk, SWR officials said. "No pantry car is there as a precautionary measure.

Throughout the journey food will be provided from IRCTC base kitchens. Number of meals depend on duration of journey," the officials added. As a precautionary measure, IRCTC and other divisions en route have been given details of the passengers, which had been collected at the beginning of the journey, officials said.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

HP govt to bear treatment cost of 2-yr-old heart patient detected with COVID-19

The Himachal Pradesh government will bear the cost of the treatment of a two-year-old coronavirus positive girl who has been diagnosed with a hole in the heart, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on SundayThe CM said her heart-related ailme...

With fewer humans to fear, flamingos flock to Albania lagoon

Home confinement rules have upset some people in Albania, but humans getting their wings clipped during the coronavirus pandemic has allowed flamingos and other birds to flourish in a coastal lagoon by the Adriatic Sea. Local officials and ...

E-commerce orders gradually scaling back to pre-lockdown level: Industry executives

Sales of non-essential items on e-commerce platforms in the first week of May were lower than last year on account of lockdown, but orders are scaling fast with people buying apparel, smartphones and grooming products among other items, acc...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 3 in Odisha; 68 new cases

Ganjam district in Odisha reported its first COVID-19 death after a man succumbed to the infection on Sunday, taking the death toll in the state to three, a health department official said. The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020