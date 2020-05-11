Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIMB alumnus Kishore M Naidu joins Opteamix LLC as Director of IT Operations

Opteamix LLC announced the appointment of IT veteran Kishore M Naidu as Director of IT Operations.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-05-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 10:59 IST
IIMB alumnus Kishore M Naidu joins Opteamix LLC as Director of IT Operations
Opteamix LLC logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): Opteamix LLC announced the appointment of IT veteran Kishore M Naidu as Director of IT Operations. With over two decades of experience in Cloud Migration, DevOps, and IT Infrastructure operations, Kishore will lead the IT Operations and infrastructure verticals and will provide key support to all major IT functions within the organization to ensure high-quality delivery.

Kishore has consistently proved his skills and expertise as a leader and a thought leader in the industry. He is also the recipient of the prestigious "Leadership Excellence to Industry" award by NEXT100 CIO. An alumnus of IIM Bengaluru, Kishore has had tremendous success in implementing award-winning IT infrastructure systems and processes. In his previous roles, he has been the Head of IT for Ciber India and Relevance Labs.

"The kind of work that Opteamix has been doing is exciting and I'm thrilled to be part of the organization," said Kishore. "With my expertise, I hope to enhance and elevate the existing Cloud technology practice to provide solutions that are focused on delivering a delightful experience to their customers. It feels great to be a part of the team and I'm looking forward to the challenges ahead," he added.

"I'm very happy with Kishore's track record in IT Operations and he will be an invaluable addition to the team here! We are looking forward to his coming on board and leading the Cloud Technology future," said Raghurama Kote, the COO of Opteamix, speaking about the appointment. "Coincidentally, this is our first senior leadership hire during the Covid-19 lockdown period, and Kishore will be joining the workforce remotely - a testament to our commitment to business continuity and customer delight," added Raghurama Kote.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

UK economy will not be back to work until July at very earliest - Raab says

The British government said non-essential retailers would not go back to work until June at the earliest while other sectors will not go back to work until July at the earliest, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday.Theres the other...

IAF requested to allow resumption of Darbhanga airport work: Puri

The Civil Aviation Ministry has requested the Indian Air Force IAF to allow resumption of construction work for the Darbhanga airport, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. The Darbhanga airport is being constructed as a civil e...

Glenmark launches 3-in-1 inhaler for COPD patients in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has launched a triple therapy inhaler in the country for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease COPD. The companys product -- a single inhaler triple therapy product AIRZ-FF -- is a...

'It's democracy': Ben Stokes on his support for Boris Johnson's address

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has defended his support for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons address to the nation and said that it is the beauty of a democracy that everyone can voice their opinion. UK Prime Minister Johnson gave an addres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020