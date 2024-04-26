Left Menu

CBI Raids in Sandeshkhali, Bengal: Arms and Ammunition Recovered

The CBI on Friday unearthed arms and ammunition during its search at a house in West Bengals Sandeshkhali in connection with its investigation into an attack on an ED team by a mob allegedly instigated by now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, officials said.Five teams of CBI officials, with support from West Bengal Police and central forces including National Security Guard NSG, conducted the search at the house in Sarberia in Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas district, a senior official said.We had received specific information regarding the stockpiling of this huge cache of arms and ammunition, and explosives.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 17:26 IST
CBI Raids in Sandeshkhali, Bengal: Arms and Ammunition Recovered
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Friday unearthed arms and ammunition during its search at a house in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali in connection with its investigation into an attack on an ED team by a mob allegedly instigated by now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, officials said.

Five teams of CBI officials, with support from West Bengal Police and central forces including National Security Guard (NSG), conducted the search at the house in Sarberia in Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas district, a senior official said.

''We had received specific information regarding the stockpiling of this huge cache of arms and ammunition, and explosives. A total of 12 firearms, including foreign-made pistols, have been seized. Explosives stacked inside boxes have also been found. The search operation is underway,'' the official told PTI.

The owner of the house, identified as Abu Taleb Mollah, is a relative of Shajahan Sheikh, sources in the CBI said.

''It is not yet clear why such a huge cache of arms and ammunition, and explosives were stacked inside the house,'' they said.

The house, which was cordoned off by the security forces, was built amid water bodies used for fish farming.

Central forces were using metal detectors outside the house to check whether more arms and ammunition were buried. A robotic device was also deployed for the purpose.

On January 5, an ED team was attacked in Sandeshkhali -- a riverine delta bordering the Sundarbans -- where it had gone to raid the premises of Sheikh in connection with an alleged ration scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), during its probe, received inputs of a large cache of weapons hidden in Sandeshkhali.

Sheikh was arrested by the West Bengal Police on February 29 in connection with the attack by around 1,000 people, in which three Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024