Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Ratan Tata hopes entrepreneurs will create new benchmarks of tomorrow

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:28 IST
COVID-19: Ratan Tata hopes entrepreneurs will create new benchmarks of tomorrow

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Monday said the coronavirus pandemic will force entrepreneurs to adapt, create and find ways to enable new or modified enterprises that would be benchmarks of tomorrow. While seeking not to "downplay the challenges and the difficulties embedded in these current times" the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons -- the holding firm of Tata Group said, "It can all start on a clean sheet of paper that looks at ways of doing things that were never thought of before." In a post on social media platform Instagram, Tata hoped that entrepreneurs will find a better way to run their operations following the pandemic that has severely disrupted economic activity.

"In past difficult times, entrepreneurs have displayed farsightedness and creativity that could not have been believed to exist. These became the flagpoles of innovation and new technology today. "I hope that the ability to find another way to build a product, run a company, run operations a better way, will emerge as an outcome of the current crisis," he said.

Tata, who was the Chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 till his retirement on December 28, 2012, further said, "I won't downplay the challenges and the difficulties embedded in these current times. But my confidence remains high in the inventive nature and the creativity entrepreneurs today who will find ways to enable new or modified enterprises that would be benchmarks of tomorrow". "This crisis will force entrepreneurs to adapt and create," said Tata, who has been actively investing in several startups after his retirement.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Have to devise, implement balanced strategy regarding the road ahead and challenges we face: PM Narendra Modi to CMs at virtual meet.

Have to devise, implement balanced strategy regarding the road ahead and challenges we face PM Narendra Modi to CMs at virtual meet....

Maha: Free buses for migrant workers up to MP, Guj borders

The Maharashtra government has launched free of cost bus services up to the borders of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat for migrant labourers amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a senior state transport official said on Monday. The decision ...

Need to prepare for recovery using self-reliance as new mantra: Dr Harsh Vardhan

The Union Minister of Science Technology, Earth Sciences and Health Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan said today that Indias fight against the Covid-19 is moving fast ahead strongly and steadily. He was addressing a Digital Conference, RE-...

Easing COVID-19 restrictions to boost Australian economy by $6 bln a month - Treasurer

Once Australia removes most social distancing restrictions by July, its economy will be boosted by A9.4 billion 6.15 billion each month, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will say on Tuesday in a speech updating lawmakers on his budget planning.Aus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020