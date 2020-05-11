Left Menu
Development News Edition

No increase in lease rent of SEZ units for 2020-21: Commerce Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:40 IST
No increase in lease rent of SEZ units for 2020-21: Commerce Ministry

The commerce ministry on Monday said lease rent for units in the government-owned special economic zones (SEZs) will not be increased for 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a move which will provide relief to these facilities. It also said that payment of lease rent for the first quarter is deferred up to July 31 for all SEZ units and the deferment would not invite any interest.

The ministry said that after consulting the proposal with Department of Expenditure, these relief measures were decided for SEZ units on account of COVID-19 outbreak. There will be "no increase in lease rent of the SEZ units for 2020-21," it said.

Further, it asked development commissioners of other SEZs to advise SEZ developers of state governments and privately-owned zones to consider similar relief measures. "DCs are requested to advise developers of state government/private SEZs to consider similar relief measures in their zones," it added.

There are seven government-owned SEZs which are located in Kandla, Chennai, Falta, Cochin, Noida, Santacruz and Visakhapatnam.  All the zones are under the supervision of a development commissioner (DC). A DC said this is a welcome step by the government  and it will help units at a time when they are struggling to deal with the lockdown imposed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

After the imposition of lockdown from March 25, all units are closed, barring food and pharma related facilities which have been allowed to operate during the period. An industry expert said that depending upon zone to zone, generally the rent is increased by 7-10 per cent annually.  SEZs are major export hubs in the country as the government provides several incentives and single-window clearance system for them.  Exports from SEZs rose 14.5 per cent to Rs 3.82 lakh crore in April-September 2019-20. It was Rs 7.02 lakh crore in entire 2018-19 financial year.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Wear face coverings, UK says, as lockdown easing mired in confusion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday set out a cautious plan to get Britain back to work, including advice wearing a homemade face covering, though his attempt to unwind the coronavirus lockdown prompted confusion and even satire. The Uni...

Truck driver from Punjab tests COVID-19 positive in U'khand

A truck driver who came from Punjab to Uttarakhand has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The truck driver reached Bajpur in Uttarakhands Udham Singh Nagar district from Fatehgarh in...

COVID-19: UK advises people to use face masks on public transport

A latest document setting out the UK governments guidelines for the modest easing of lockdown measures in place to curb the spread of coronavirus from Monday has added advice for people to use face coverings on public transport. While the d...

BSF jawan shoots colleague, kills self in Manipur

A Border Security Force jawan killed himself after firing a shot at a colleague at a camp in Manipurs Churachandpur distritct on Monday, officials said. The injured colleague, a constable-rank jawan, has been admitted to a hospital, they sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020