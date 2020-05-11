Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi cuts broker turnover fees, filing charges for documents on public issues, buyback

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 19:11 IST
Sebi cuts broker turnover fees, filing charges for documents on public issues, buyback

Continuing with its efforts to help market participants tide over the challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic, Sebi has reduced broker turnover fees and filing charges on offer documents for public offering, rights issue and buyback of shares. The broker turnover fee has been reduced to 50 per cent of the existing fee structure for the period June 2020 to March 2021, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notification dated May 8.

The benefit of such reduction in fees will automatically be passed on to the investors. “Every stock broker in cash segment, equity derivatives segment, currency derivatives segment, interest rate derivatives segment and commodity derivatives segment (other than agri commodity derivative) liable to pay fees as a percentage of their turnover...for period June 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, pay only 50 per cent of fees as calculated therein, including for off-market transactions undertaken by them,” the regulator noted.

Besides, fees for filing offer documents for public issue, rights issue and buy back of shares have been reduced to 50 per cent of the existing fee structure. This will be effective for documents filed from June 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020.

With regard to buyback, the regulator said a fee of Rs 2.5 lakh would be charged for filing draft papers for issues worth up to Rs 10 crore, and the same would be 0.25 per cent of the offer size for issue size of over Rs 10 crore but less than Rs 1,000 crore. For issue size of more than Rs 1,000 crore, Sebi said a fee of Rs 2.5 crore along with a portion of the offer size would be charged.

In respect of public issues, the regulator has cut fee by 50 per cent to Rs 25,000 for filing draft documents for offer size of up to Rs 10 crore, while the same has been reduced to Rs 12,500 from Rs 25,000 for rights issues of up to Rs 10 crore. Fee has also been cut by half for issue size of over Rs 10 crore , among others.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Resuming operations with 25 pc production capacity: Realme

Smartphone maker Realme on Monday said it is resuming operations with 25 per cent of production capacity after receiving nod from the Uttar Pradesh government to reopen its facility in Greater Noida. The company, which launched a new Narzo ...

MP: Police launch 'FIR at doorstep' scheme on pilot basis

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday launched a special initiative enabling people to file FIRs from their homes instead of visiting police stations. The FIR Aapke Dwar FIR at your doorstep is a pilot project unde...

Wear face coverings, UK says, as lockdown easing mired in confusion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday set out a cautious plan to get Britain back to work, including advice wearing a homemade face covering, though his attempt to unwind the coronavirus lockdown prompted confusion and even satire. The Uni...

Truck driver from Punjab tests COVID-19 positive in U'khand

A truck driver who came from Punjab to Uttarakhand has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The truck driver reached Bajpur in Uttarakhands Udham Singh Nagar district from Fatehgarh in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020