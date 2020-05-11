Left Menu
Bare minimum reservation counters for MPs, freedom fighters to open on special train routes: Rlys

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:33 IST
The railways, which will resume select passenger train services from Tuesday, said bare minimum reservation counters will be open on the routes of these special trains for MPs and freedom fighters among others while bookings will be available only on the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in) for the general quota passengers. Ticket fare concessions can only be availed by patients, students and people with disabilities while no concessions for senior citizens are applicable, officials said. Railways has also earmarked reservation quota of two berths in 3AC for Divyangjans and two berths in 1AC and four berths in 2AC for sitting and former parliamentarians, the officials said. The railways will resume its passenger train services on Tuesday, around 50 days after the operations except for freight trains were ceased due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown

The railways has, however, been running special Shramik trains for the past few days to transport thousands of stranded migrant workers to their homes across the country.

