Left Menu
Development News Edition

Discused with PM about promoting Assam to foreign companies: Sonowal

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-05-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 00:04 IST
Discused with PM about promoting Assam to foreign companies: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said he has discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the issue of suggesting to foreign companies coming to India that they set up their bases in the state. The state government has already written to the Centre requesting it to advise the foreign entities to make Assam their home in India, Sonowal said during a meeting with representatives of PSUs, industry chambers and tea associations.

"In view of many foreign companies expressing interest to migrate their bases to India, the chief minister said he has already discussed the matter with the prime minister," according to an official release. The prime minister has responded positively on the issue, he said in the meeting.

Industries in Assam accounts for 39 per cent of the state GDP, employs about 4 lakh people directly and 20 lakh people indirectly, he said adding that this sector has been severely hit by the lockdown. Tea gardens incurred losses to the tune of around Rs 500 crore due to the lockdown, Sonowal said and assured industry captains that efforts to revive the economy are underway.

"COVID-19 has posed an extraordinary challenge to the economy. The present crisis calls for an extraordinary response. The state government is very much concerned with the loss incurred by the industries and has come up with measures to check the economic slowdown," he added. Acting on the Central government's decision to relax lockdown guidelines, the state allowed agricultural activities and functioning of tea gardens and food processing factories, Sonowal said.

He said the state government has constituted an advisory committee under the chairmanship of retired bureaucrat Subhas Das to recommend to the government measures to deal with the issues affecting the economy..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Hawaii commits to generating 100% renewable energy by 2045

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Trump faces virus at White House amid push to 'reopen' US

As he encourages the country to reopen, President Donald Trump is confronting cases of the coronavirus in his own home, spotlighting the challenge the White House faces in instilling confidence in a nation still reeling from the pandemic. T...

France: Ex-president investigated for alleged sexual assault

The public prosecutors office in Paris said Monday that it has opened a preliminary investigation of a sexual assault accusation against 94-year-old former French President Valery Giscard dEstaing. The probe involves a German journalists al...

Wear face coverings, UK says, as confusion surrounds lockdown easing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a cautious plan on Monday to get Britain back to work, including advice on wearing home-made face coverings, though his attempt to lift the coronavirus lockdown prompted confusion and even satire.The Uni...

21,714 ferried till Maha borders with states in buses: MSRTC

Mumbai, May 11 PTIMore than 21,700 people, most of them migrant workers, were transported over the last three days in 1,169 buses to Maharashtras borders with adjoining states amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, government-run undertaki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020