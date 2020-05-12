Left Menu
Gujarat-based Macpower unveils indigenous hot air seam sealing machine for PPE kits

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-05-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 12:20 IST
Gujarat-based Macpower unveils indigenous hot air seam sealing machine for PPE kits

Rajkot-based Macpower CNC has said it has produced the country’s first indigenous hot air seam sealing machine that is used to manufacture PPE kits at half the price of the imported ones. The machine, manufactured with the guidance of doctors at Indian Medical Association (IMA), was unveiled by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday.

The device is used to seal the seam of the personal protection equipment (PPE) kits so that viruses cannot penetrate from the small pores and infect the person, said Rupesh Mehta Director of Macpower CNC. The machine is important for manufacturing of PPE kits for coronavirus warriors fighting to treat those affected by COVID-19.

At present, India is importing the machine at a higher cost, and it takes three to four months to get the delivery, he said. According to him, the cost of this machine is 50 per cent less than of those imported from abroad, he said.

In the first batch, the company will manufacture 200 units of the machine at Rs 4 lakh, he said. Dr. Mayank Thakkar, who is a part of coronavirus taskforce at IMA ,Rajkot, said that it is necessary to seal the sewing part of PPE kits otherwise there is a possibility of virus transmission from this part.

The kits become 100 per cent secure when they are completely sealed, he said. Rupani congratulated the producers and the doctors of IMA, Rajkot, for the design and production of the machine, stating that the medical staff is currently battling against coronavirus and it is important to keep them safe.

Rajkot is considered an engineering hub and known for manufacturing machine tools and ancillaries for auto and other industries. Gujarat on Monday reported 347 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, with Ahmedabad alone accounting for 19, taking the total case count in the state to 8,542 and the fatalities to 513.

