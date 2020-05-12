Left Menu
Development News Edition

CHAMPIONS portal launched to assist Indian MSMEs march into big league

The CHAMPIONS stands here for Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:12 IST
CHAMPIONS portal launched to assist Indian MSMEs march into big league
While trial launching the system, Mr. Sharma said that it is meant for the MSME units and people depending on them. Image Credit: Twitter(@minmsme)

In a major initiative Union Ministry of MSME has launched CHAMPIONS portal www.Champions.gov.in, a Technology driven Control Room-Cum-Management Information System. The system utilising modern ICT tools is aimed at assisting Indian MSMEs march into big league as National and Global CHAMPIONS.

The CHAMPIONS stands here for Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength. Accordingly, the name of the system is CHAMPIONS.

As the name suggests, the portal is basically for making the smaller units big by solving their grievances, encouraging, supporting, helping and handholding. It is a real one-stop-shop solution of MSME Ministry.

While taking over as Secretary MSME on 30th April evening, Mr. AK Sharma had indicated that an ICT based system would be set up to help the MSMEs in present difficult situation and also to handhold them to become national and international champions. Accordingly, a comprehensive system known as CHAMPIONS was trial launched on 9th May, 2020.

It is a technology packed control room-cum-management information system. In addition to ICT tools including telephone, internet and video conference, the system is enabled by Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Machine Learning. It is also fully integrated on real time basis with GOI's main grievances portal CPGRAMS and MSME Ministry's own other web based mechanisms. The entire ICT architecture is created in house with the help of NIC in no cost. Similarly, the physical infrastructure is created in one of ministry's dumping rooms in a record time.

As part of the system a network of control rooms is created in a Hub & Spoke Model. The Hub is situated in New Delhi in the Secretary MSME's office. The spokes will be in the States in various offices and institutions of Ministry. As of now, 66 state level control rooms are created as part of the system.

A detailed operating procedure has been issued, officers have been deployed and training has been conducted.

On May 9th, Mr. Sharma did a trial launching of the champions system amidst his officers and staff. On this occasion around 120 locations of the country were connected through video conference.

While trial launching the system, Mr. Sharma said that it is meant for the MSME units and people depending on them. He also said that these units and people need our help badly. We will do everything to help, re-start and rejuvenate them.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Second virus wave 'very unlikely' in Denmark, says expert

Denmark is very unlikely to be hit by a second wave of coronavirus, the countrys chief epidemiologist said on Tuesday, after the government laid out plans for increased testing and a contact tracing system.The Nordic country, which has 533 ...

FACTBOX-What are the blood donation rules globally for gay and bisexual men?

Corrects timing in final par By Rachel Savage and Elsa OhlenLONDON, May 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Countries around the world are reviewing restrictions on blood donations by gay and bisexual men imposed during the 1980s HIVAIDS crisis...

Two of family killed in road accident while returning to Jaunpur in auto-rickshaw

Two members of a family were killed and three sustained serious injuries in Fatehpur when they were returning to Jaunpur from Mumbai in an auto-rickshaw and were hit by an unknown vehicle on Tuesday, police said. Khaga Police Station SHO Sa...

Fresh cases in Kasaragod: Second wave can be tackled with

Reflecting tough seesaw battle ahead, Kasaragod in Kerala, one of the first coronavirus hotspots in the country, is bracing for second round of infections barely a day after it became free of COVID-19 cases as four people who travelled from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020