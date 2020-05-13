Left Menu
Liberty General Insurance delivers exemplary customer experience with its latest version of LivMobile app

In a bid to offer a digitally seamless experience to its customers, Liberty General Insurance Ltd (Liberty), known for its innovative approach in product offering and customer service, has upgraded its mobile app, LivMobile, into an exciting, all-new avatar.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-05-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 12:05 IST
Liberty General Insurance. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In a bid to offer a digitally seamless experience to its customers, Liberty General Insurance Ltd (Liberty), known for its innovative approach in product offering and customer service, has upgraded its mobile app, LivMobile, into an exciting, all-new avatar. Whether it is car or health insurance, claims or renewals, the LivMobile app packs in everything customers need into the palms of their hands.

With a highly intuitive interface and a customer-centric design, the LivMobile app delivers exemplary service experience to its customers. Along with an upgrade to the design and user experience, Liberty General Insurance has added three new features that simplifies life for customers:

* Click It, Claim It: This feature redefines the claims process. As a policyholder, a customer can now submit a claim in a completely hassle-free way through the mobile phone anytime, from anywhere in just one click. * One-Click Quote: When it's time for renewal, the customers get a reminder and a quote at the click of a button.

* E-Locker: The unique e-locker lets the customers store all their insurance policies, including those from other insurers in one place. Moreover, the customers get reminders when their premium is due so that they do not miss out on the due date. "Our new, revamped LivMobile app reiterates Liberty's customer-first approach and brings us a step closer to a digitally seamless experience for our customers. We have made a conscious effort to make our app more versatile and user friendly and provide a hassle-free experience for our customers. All crucial customer interactions including policy issuance, renewal or claim initiation are now available to our customers with a paperless and simple interface. The e-locker facility is truly unique because it will help our customers manage multiple insurance policies, across health and motor, in one single app," said Roopam Asthana, CEO & Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance.

LivMobile app is available both on Android and iOS supported smartphones. The existing users will get notifications to upgrade to the revamped app. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

