COVID-19: Volkswagen India initiates safety programme across facilities

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Automaker Volkswagen India on Wednesday said it has introduced a comprehensive programme to implement safety and sanitisation standards across its facilities amid coronavirus pandemic. Under the #VWellnessIndia programme, company's 137 sales and 116 service stations will be covered across the country, Volkswagen India said in a statement. Through the programme, the company aims to provide and maintain health, hygiene and sanitisation standards across its facilities, it added.

It is aimed at ensuring employee safety and re-building customer confidence and providing peace of mind when a customer decides to visit a Volkswagen dealership or service workshop, the company said. "At Volkswagen, safety is in our DNA, which isn't limited to our vehicles but also extends to human well-being. The #VWellnessIndia programme provides our network extensive details on sanitization and contactless measures that need to be implemented for business continuity," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said.

The company aims to offer customers complete peace of mind and a hassle-free experience while visiting a Volkswagen sales and service facility, he added. The company's measures include hygiene practices, timely sanitisation of the facility and vehicles, thermal scanning, safe distancing, wearing of masks and gloves, placement and usage of hand sanitizers.

Besides, virtual training has been imparted across the network, including sales, service and administration teams, it added..