MUMBAI, May 13 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on May 12, 2020

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 13:28 IST
Money Market Operations as on May 12, 2020 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent). . VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKETS @ (ONE LEG) Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 298,140.24 2.73 0.01-4.50 I. Call Money 7,932.70 3.79 2.30-4.30 II. Triparty Repo 204,599.05 2.60 0.50-3.35 III. Market Repo 84,303.49 2.91 0.01-4.40 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 1,305.00 4.50 4.50-4.50 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 72.60 3.55 2.60-4.20 II. Term Money@@ 692.30 - 3.80-6.00 III. Triparty Repo 1,455.00 2.62 2.50-2.70 IV. Market Repo 1,600.00 4.31 4.25-4.40 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Tue, 12/05/2020 1 Wed, 13/05/2020 814,794.00 3.75 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Tue, 12/05/2020 1 Wed, 13/05/2020 0.00 4.65 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -814,794.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 16,442.66 E. Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$ 2430.00# F. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 256,889.66 G. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -557,904.34 RESERVE POSITION@ H. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 12/05/2020 409,090.89 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 22/05/2020 418,233.00 I. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 12/05/2020 0.00 J. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 24/04/2020 373,872.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). .

- Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor. . @@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI & As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020 ¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo $$ As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/2276 dated April 27, 2020 # The amount outstanding under SLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 crore allotted on April 30, 2020. .

PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW. .

