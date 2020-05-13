Left Menu
Anglo Eastern Univan Group donates Rs 2.9 cr to PM-CARES

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:51 IST
Hong Kong-based shipping company Anglo Eastern Univan Group on Wednesday said it has pledged Rs 2.9 crore to PM-CARES fund to help Indian government fight against COVID-19

This sum has been contributed by the company and Indian seafarers employed by it, said Maneesh Pradhan, Managing Director, Anglo Eastern Ship Management India – the Indian subsidiary of Anglo Eastern Univan Group. As a stakeholder of the Indian ship management sector and an employer of thousands of Indian seafarers, Anglo Eastern Univan Group believes in contributing to the socio-economic growth of India through corporate social responsibility donations, he said. “Every year, we also spend over Rs 30 lakh towards helping the underprivileged section of Indian society through our NGO, Anavi,” he added

According to the firm’s statement, many more Indian ship management companies are likely to contribute donations to the PM CARES fund in the weeks to come. Currently, over 1.75 lakh Indian seafarers work aboard specialised cargo ships across the globe through employment contracts with ship management companies operating in India. These companies facilitate Indian seafarers to contribute over USD 60 million annually to India’s exchequer, the statement said.

