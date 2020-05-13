Left Menu
Syngene International Q4 profit up 20 pc to Rs 120 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:20 IST
Syngene International Q4 profit up 20 pc to Rs 120 cr

Syngene International on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 120 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, driven by robust growth in its main divisions. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 100 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Syngene International said in a statement.

Consolidated total income of the company rose to Rs 628 crore as against Rs 555 crore for the same period year ago, it added. "I am pleased to announce solid revenue growth of 13 per cent in the fourth quarter against a strong corresponding quarter last year. The quarter saw our two main divisions; Discovery Services and Development Services, both turn in a strong performance," Syngene International MD and CEO Jonathan Hunt said.

Consolidated net profit of the company for the year ending March stood at Rs 412 crore as against Rs 332 crore in 2018-19, the statement said. Consolidated total income of the company rose to Rs 2,094 crore in 2019-20 as against Rs 1,901 crore, it added.

Shares of Syngene International Ltd closed at Rs 325.30 on BSE, up 1.91 per cent from the previous close..

