Left Menu
Development News Edition

PFS to bear impact of Rs 260 crore as 40 pc borrowers avail moratorium: MD&CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:43 IST
PFS to bear impact of Rs 260 crore as 40 pc borrowers avail moratorium: MD&CEO

Non-banking financial company PFS will bear an impact of Rs 260 crore on regular repayments as nearly 40 per cent of its borrowers have asked for moratorium, a top company official said. The company provides loans to infrastructure and power sectors.

As per RBI norms, moratorium on loan repayments has been provided to borrowers due to the lockdown, which has seriously impacted the businesses and earnings. "Company's lending business is not impacted to a large extent due to the lockdown but some marginal cash issues are coming up during this period," Pawan Singh, MD and CEO, PTC India Financial Services (PFS) said in an interaction with PTI.

Singh said as many as 40 per cent of PFS borrowers have asked for the moratorium, as per RBI norms, and the company has extended the same to the intended beneficiaries. "By and large we are very very marginally affected by the crisis (due to the coronavirus pandemic). Somewhere about 40 per cent of borrowers have asked for the moratorium, which we are giving. Since we have very strong liquidity position, it is okay for us to extend the same," Singh said.

The company's exposure to these 40 per cent borrowers is of Rs 4,000 crore, he added. "There is not any serious issue as of now which is affecting us. With regard to moratorium, roughly about Rs 4,000 crore is the exposure on the books and the impact is only of Rs 260 crore. It does not mean we have to make this much crore of provision, but we have added one additional quarter including principal and interest for the repayment.

"So it is like if they were to pay in 30 instalments, now they will have to pay in 31 instalments," Singh said. PFS will spread the repayments due to the moratorium to the remaining instalments.

Singh said the company is equally comfortable on the liability side, as it has enough capital with as much as Rs 2,000 crore as undrawn limits. He also said the company has not opted for any kind of moratorium from its lending banks because of its comfortable liquidity position.

Over the last 2 years, PFS has reduced its exposure to the thermal power sector to nearly 5 per cent of its total assets, he added. On the other hand, the company has strengthened its exposure to the renewable power sector, he said adding that there are some good projects in the road and infrastructure sector that the company has been providing funding for.

He also emphasised the need for the private sector to participate in the country's infrastructure building. On credit demand, he said it will always be there because a lot of infrastructure is dependent on the government.

"Now the government's priority will not only be infrastructure but other areas as well. The private sector has to play a bigger role," he added. The company's total outstanding credit or the aggregate of loan assets and non-fund based commitments against sanctioned loans, stood at Rs 12,641 crore as on December 31, 2019.

Loan assets aggregated to Rs 12,003 crore and the outstanding non-fund based commitments aggregated to Rs 638 crore. PFS is a non-banking finance company promoted by PTC India Limited.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Swiss doctor taps his past to help Zurich meet PPE needs

Love led a young Swiss doctor to emigrate to South Africa, his wifes home country. Years later, love for his disabled child brought him back to Switzerland. The know-how Stefan Metzker gained on his journey - first as a Cape Town intensive ...

Announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially MSMEs: PM Narendra Modi.

Announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially MSMEs PM Narendra Modi....

BITM to disinfect visitors, staff with 'ayurvedic sanitiser' post-lockdown

The Birla Industrial and Technological Museum BITM here on Wednesday inaugurated an ayurvedic sanitisation tunnel in which herbal disinfectants will be sprayed on visitors and staff before they enter the premises, a spokesperson of the esta...

FACTBOX-Guidelines for Europe's hotels: distancing by the pool

The European Commission outlined on Wednesday steps aimed at reviving the struggling tourism and airline industries brought to a halt by the coronavirus. Tourism accounts for almost 10 of the regions GDP, with some 267 million Europeans, or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020