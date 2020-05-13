Left Menu
Rail Bhavan shut for two days after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:42 IST
Rail Bhavan, which is the headquarters of the Indian Railways in Central Delhi, will be shut for the next two days after an RPF staffer tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, officials said

The employee, working as a clerk in Railway Protection Force (RPF) Director General Arun Kumar's office on the fourth floor of Rail Bhavan, was in quarantine since May 6, they said. According to an order issued on Wednesday, the building, which houses the Railway Board, will be shut on May 14 and 15 and intensive sanitisation of all the rooms and common areas will be done.

