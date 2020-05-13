Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling falls to 6-week low as dollar strengthens on Powell speech

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:40 IST
Sterling falls to 6-week low as dollar strengthens on Powell speech

A stronger U.S. dollar sent the British pound to its lowest in weeks on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered remarks in which he said an "extended period" of weak growth may be in store for the United States.

Powell said the central bank won't implement negative interest rates, but warned that "it will take some time to get back to where we were," pushing the safe-haven dollar higher. Lacking substantial reasons to hold the pound, traders pushed it to a six-week low of $1.2224. It also fell by the same extent against the euro, touching 88.77 pence , its lowest since April 1.

Sterling remained vulnerable as traders weighed the benefit of government support to shield the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic against the high financial costs of doing so. On top of that, Britain's economy shrank by a record 5.8% in March as the coronavirus crisis escalated and the government shut down much of the country.

"Nobody runs in to take the other side of these moves ever at the moment," said Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Societe Generale. The pound has lost 2.8% of its value against the dollar so far this month, making it the biggest underperformer among the major currencies. Still, the pound was far off its March lows, when it sank to $1.14, its weakest in decades.

Britain on Tuesday extended its job retention scheme, in which the government pays 80% of furloughed workers' wages, by another four months until the end of October. But analysts estimate it will cost the government billions to fund this scheme, which will then likely lead to higher debt and taxes. Ministers will have to raise taxes sharply in the coming months to deal with an estimated 337-billion-pound deficit in the current financial year, according to a leaked Treasury document, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

"While the additional support for employment is welcome, the cost could quickly start to weigh on investor sentiment especially if second COVID waves emerge going forward," said Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG. The scheme is estimated to cost 49 billion pounds ($60 billion) through to June, and an additional 30 billion pounds to run it through October, he added.

($1 = 0.8149 pounds)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

World has 'long way to go' in COVID-19 fight - WHO expert

The world has a long, long way to go to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control, despite tentative steps in many countries to begin restarting normal life, the World Health Organizations top emergencies expert warned on Wednesday.Dr Mi...

Norway wealth fund blacklists Glencore, other commodity giants over coal

Norways 1 trillion wealth fund is excluding some of the worlds biggest commodities firms from its portfolio for their use and production of coal, including Glencore and Anglo American. Underlining the growing role of climate considerations ...

Virus is from a lab, not natural, says Nitin Gadkari to NDTV

The coronavirus, which originated from Chinas Wuhan and has claimed over 2.5 million lives worldwide, is not a natural virus and it was created from a laboratory, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday. ...We need to understand the ...

Railways to start waiting lists for special trains from May 22; likely to run more trains

In an indication that it might soon start mailexpress as well as chair car services, the Railway Board on Wednesday issued an order introducing the provision of waiting list starting May 22 for journeys not only on its presently operational...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020