Delhi govt starts running DTC buses only for railway passengers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:43 IST
New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The Delhi government has started running DTC buses to ferry migrant workers and other passengers to and from the New Delhi railway station, even as it is yet to take a final call on resuming public transport in the city. The transport department of Delhi government is holding discussions to develop a protocol for safe public transport amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A decision over resumption of public transport will depend on the Centre's guidelines, said a senior government functionary.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has started running buses for passengers arriving at New Delhi railway station from different destinations across the country after resumption of train services for the general public, he said. DTC buses have also been deployed to transport migrant workers from various government shelters in the city to the railway station.  The railways started operating special trains for the general public from Tuesday while Shramik Special trains had already been running for stranded migrant workers.

Three special trains for Bilaspur, Dibrugarh and Bengaluru left New Delhi railway station on Tuesday. Four trains arrived from Patna, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Howrah at the New Delhi railway station on Wednesday. For passengers reaching the railway station from different places in the country, DTC has started 20 shuttle busses to take them up to Shivaji Stadium and Ambedkar terminal, officials said.

From these two terminals, the passengers will be sent to different areas in the city and dropped at respective district magistrate offices. The number of buses run from these two points will depend on the number of passengers, they said. "The number of passengers will be kept low to maintain social distancing. Other precautions like wearing of masks and sanitisers will be strictly followed," said a senior DTC officer.  Delhi government has also started deliberations on resuming public transport. Discussions were held over developing a standard protocol for it, in a meeting of senior officers of the department on Wednesday.

"A standard operating procedure has been discussed but any decision about resuming public transport will be taken after the Centre issues its guidelines on it," said the Delhi government functionary. Meanwhile, the government has deployed DTC buses to drop migrant workers at New Delhi railway station from where they will catch trains to their home states.

"We are providing buses under special hire for migrant workers to take them from shelters to the railway station. The buses run from district magistrate offices in the city," officials said. All precautions related to coronavirus are being strictly followed in these buses including social distancing, they added .

