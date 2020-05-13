Railways to start waiting lists for special trains from May 22; likely to run more trains

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:42 IST
In an indication that it might soon start mail/express as well as chair car services, the Railway Board on Wednesday issued an order introducing the provision of waiting list starting May 22 for journeys not only on its presently operational special trains but also on all its forthcoming services. The railways have, however, capped the waiting list on these trains -- up to 100 for AC 3 tier, 50 for AC 2 tier, 200 for Sleeper Class, 100 for chair cars, and 20 each for First AC and Executive Class. The changes will come into effect for tickets booked from May 15 for journeys beginning from May 22. The order from the railway board to the zones indicates that the railways is planning to run mixed services instead of the present all air-conditioned trains. This also means that it could begin services to smaller towns along with the major cities that its Rajdhani specials cater to now.

Neither Tatkal/Premium Tatkal Quota nor senior citizen quota will be available on these trains. Reservation against Cancellation (RAC) tickets will also not be allowed. No waiting ticket holder will be allowed to travel, officials said, adding that they will get full refund.

So far there is no order from the railways to begin more services.

