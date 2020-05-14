Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't make a slow aviation recovery more difficult with quarantine measures: IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged governments to find alternatives to maintaining or introducing arrival quarantine measures as part of post-pandemic travel restrictions.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 14-05-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 12:06 IST
Don't make a slow aviation recovery more difficult with quarantine measures: IATA
IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged governments to find alternatives to maintaining or introducing arrival quarantine measures as part of post-pandemic travel restrictions. IATA's April survey of recent air travellers showed that 86 per cent of travellers were somewhat or very concerned about being quarantined while travelling and 69 per cent of recent travellers will not consider travelling if it involved a 14-day quarantine period.

"Major stimulus from governments combined with liquidity injections by central banks will boost the economic recovery once the pandemic is under control. But rebuilding passenger confidence will take longer," said IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac. "And even then, individual and corporate travellers are likely to carefully manage travel spend and stay closer to home," he said in a statement. The impacts of the crisis on long-haul travel will be much more severe and of a longer duration than what is expected in domestic markets.

This makes globally agreed and implemented biosecurity standards for the travel process all the more critical. "We have a small window to avoid the consequences of uncoordinated unilateral measures that marked the post-9/11 period. We must act fast," said de Juniac. "Even in the best of circumstances this crisis will cost many jobs and rob the economy of years of aviation-stimulated growth. To protect aviation's ability to be a catalyst for the economic recovery, we must not make that prognosis worse by making travel impracticable with quarantine measures," he added.

"We need a solution for safe travel that addresses two challenges. It must give passengers the confidence to travel safely and without undue hassle. And it must give governments confidence that they are protected from importing the virus," said de Juniac. "Our proposal is for a layering of temporary non-quarantine measures until we have a vaccine, immunity passports or nearly instant COVID-19 testing available at scale," said de Juniac.

IATA's proposal for a temporary risk-based layered approach to provide governments with the confidence to open their border without quarantining arrivals includes preventing travel by those who are symptomatic with temperature screening and other measures. It also includes addressing the risks of asymptomatic travellers with governments managing a robust system of health declarations and vigorous contact tracing. de Juniac said the mutual recognition of agreed measures is critical for the resumption of international travel. This is a key deliverable of the COVID-19 Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART) of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

"CART has a very big job to do with little time to waste. It must find an agreement among states on the measures needed to control COVID-19 as aviation re-starts. And it must build confidence among governments that borders can be opened to travellers because a layered approach of measures has been properly implemented globally. IATA and the whole industry support this critical work," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

UK court played video of Nirav Modi's threats to 'dummy directors'

Threats of being implicated for theft and even being killed are among the allegations caught on camera in a video recorded by so-called dummy directors associated with companies linked to Nirav Modi, which was submitted by the CBI to the UK...

Cal HC, circuit benches to continue to take up only urgent matters till May 31

The Calcutta High Court, its circuit benches and subordinate courts will continue to take up only urgent matters till May 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The high court and the subordinate courts will hear extremely urgent matters ...

Indian-origin engineer charged in US with over $10 million COVID-relief fraud

An Indian-origin engineer in the US has been charged with fraudulently seeking more than USD 10 million in loans under a coronavirus relief program set up to help small businesses. Shashank Rai, 30, allegedly sought millions of dollars in f...

UK in talks with Roche on 'game changer' COVID-19 antibody tests

Britain is in talks with Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG on rolling out an accurate COVID-19 antibody test that it said could be a game changer on getting the worlds fifth largest economy back to work.The novel coronavirus, which emerged i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020