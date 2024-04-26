Airtel Acclaimed for Outstanding Voice Quality on 5G Network
Bharti-Airtel received recognition for offering superior voice experience on its 5G network in Tamil Nadu. OpenSignal's report highlighted Bharti-Airtel's dominance in providing seamless connectivity and OTT usage. The telecom provider also excelled in 5G upload speed, securing a score of 25.1 Mbps. Bharti-Airtel continues to cater to a vast customer base across multiple countries, with over 500 million subscribers.
Telecom major Bharti-Airtel on Friday said it has been awarded for providing the best voice experience on the 5G network in Tamil Nadu circle, as per a report by OpenSignal.
OpenSignal is a global standard for analyzing mobile experience and a guide in understanding customer experience.
According to the report, Bharti-Airtel also leads in providing seamless connectivity to its telecom users and in using the over the top (OTT) services, a company statement said.
The telecom major also remains the best in offering the best 5G upload speed by winning a score of 25.1 Mbps.
Bharti-Airtel has over 500 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa, it added.
