Airtel Acclaimed for Outstanding Voice Quality on 5G Network

Telecom major Bharti-Airtel on Friday said it has been awarded for providing the best voice experience on the 5G network in Tamil Nadu circle, as per a report by OpenSignal.

OpenSignal is a global standard for analyzing mobile experience and a guide in understanding customer experience.

According to the report, Bharti-Airtel also leads in providing seamless connectivity to its telecom users and in using the over the top (OTT) services, a company statement said.

The telecom major also remains the best in offering the best 5G upload speed by winning a score of 25.1 Mbps.

Bharti-Airtel has over 500 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa, it added.

