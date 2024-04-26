Left Menu

Airtel Acclaimed for Outstanding Voice Quality on 5G Network

Bharti-Airtel received recognition for offering superior voice experience on its 5G network in Tamil Nadu. OpenSignal's report highlighted Bharti-Airtel's dominance in providing seamless connectivity and OTT usage. The telecom provider also excelled in 5G upload speed, securing a score of 25.1 Mbps. Bharti-Airtel continues to cater to a vast customer base across multiple countries, with over 500 million subscribers.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-04-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 16:35 IST
Airtel Acclaimed for Outstanding Voice Quality on 5G Network
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom major Bharti-Airtel on Friday said it has been awarded for providing the best voice experience on the 5G network in Tamil Nadu circle, as per a report by OpenSignal.

OpenSignal is a global standard for analyzing mobile experience and a guide in understanding customer experience.

According to the report, Bharti-Airtel also leads in providing seamless connectivity to its telecom users and in using the over the top (OTT) services, a company statement said.

The telecom major also remains the best in offering the best 5G upload speed by winning a score of 25.1 Mbps.

Bharti-Airtel has over 500 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024