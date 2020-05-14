Left Menu
Development News Edition

CGI Donates Medical Equipment to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad to Support Pandemic-related Efforts

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-05-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 12:28 IST
CGI Donates Medical Equipment to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad to Support Pandemic-related Efforts

HYDERABAD, India, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI has partnered with Bala Vikasa, a reputed community development organisation in the state of Telangana to donate medical equipment to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, India to help them in their battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Telangana is one of the worst affected states in India, and the Telangana state government has converted the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad into a full-fledged facility to treat only COVID-19 patients. To help the hospital combat the pandemic, CGI is donating critical equipment such as continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), video laryngoscopes, and deep freezers that will aid the hospital in preparing for plasma therapy to deliver high-value critical care to COVID-19 patients.

"As part of supporting the communities where we live and work, CGI is privileged to be able to furnish our health workers with the necessary medical equipment that augments their efforts to provide the best possible care for patients during these unprecedented times." said George Mattackal, President of Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centres of Excellence, CGI. "Bala Vikasa is pleased to collaborate with CGI to provide essential medical equipment to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, a designated COVID-19 hospital. The equipment donated by CGI will aid the government and the hospital to deliver effective treatment to COVID-19 patients. We thank CGI for their generous help to the government and the citizens of Telangana." said S. Shoury Reddy, Executive Director, Bala Vikasa Social Service Society In India, CGI employs more than 14,000 consultants in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, who provide global delivery support to clients around the globe.

About CGI Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 78,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com About Bala Vikasa Social Service Society Bala Vikasa, one of the leading NGOs in South India is impacting the lives of over 5 million rural poor from around 6000 villages of 6 states in India through different community development projects in water, women, education, capacity building, agriculture, environment conservation and humanitarian sectors for more than 4 decades. The organization is sister concern of Canadian NGO SOPAR which was established during 1977. Bala Vikasa has been conducting series of capacity building programs to NGOs from over 80 countries since 18 years through Bala Vikasa People Development Center based at Warangal, Telangana. This makes Bala Vikasa a globally inspiring organization. Bala Vikasa established recently a new vertical Bala Vikasa International center (BVIC) in Hyderabad to promote business social responsibility and also to incubate Social startups. Learn more at http://www.sopar-balavikasa.org/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168170/Supply_of_Medical_Equipment_CGI.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168169/CGI_Gandhi_Hospital_Equipment.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063988/CGI_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

UK court played video of Nirav Modi's threats to 'dummy directors'

Threats of being implicated for theft and even being killed are among the allegations caught on camera in a video recorded by so-called dummy directors associated with companies linked to Nirav Modi, which was submitted by the CBI to the UK...

Cal HC, circuit benches to continue to take up only urgent matters till May 31

The Calcutta High Court, its circuit benches and subordinate courts will continue to take up only urgent matters till May 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The high court and the subordinate courts will hear extremely urgent matters ...

Indian-origin engineer charged in US with over $10 million COVID-relief fraud

An Indian-origin engineer in the US has been charged with fraudulently seeking more than USD 10 million in loans under a coronavirus relief program set up to help small businesses. Shashank Rai, 30, allegedly sought millions of dollars in f...

UK in talks with Roche on 'game changer' COVID-19 antibody tests

Britain is in talks with Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG on rolling out an accurate COVID-19 antibody test that it said could be a game changer on getting the worlds fifth largest economy back to work.The novel coronavirus, which emerged i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020