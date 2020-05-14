CGI Donates Medical Equipment to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad to Support Pandemic-related Efforts

HYDERABAD, India, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI has partnered with Bala Vikasa, a reputed community development organisation in the state of Telangana to donate medical equipment to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, India to help them in their battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Telangana is one of the worst affected states in India, and the Telangana state government has converted the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad into a full-fledged facility to treat only COVID-19 patients. To help the hospital combat the pandemic, CGI is donating critical equipment such as continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), video laryngoscopes, and deep freezers that will aid the hospital in preparing for plasma therapy to deliver high-value critical care to COVID-19 patients.

"As part of supporting the communities where we live and work, CGI is privileged to be able to furnish our health workers with the necessary medical equipment that augments their efforts to provide the best possible care for patients during these unprecedented times." said George Mattackal, President of Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centres of Excellence, CGI. "Bala Vikasa is pleased to collaborate with CGI to provide essential medical equipment to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, a designated COVID-19 hospital. The equipment donated by CGI will aid the government and the hospital to deliver effective treatment to COVID-19 patients. We thank CGI for their generous help to the government and the citizens of Telangana." said S. Shoury Reddy, Executive Director, Bala Vikasa Social Service Society In India, CGI employs more than 14,000 consultants in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, who provide global delivery support to clients around the globe.

About CGI Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. About Bala Vikasa Social Service Society Bala Vikasa, one of the leading NGOs in South India is impacting the lives of over 5 million rural poor from around 6000 villages of 6 states in India through different community development projects in water, women, education, capacity building, agriculture, environment conservation and humanitarian sectors for more than 4 decades.