Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks end lower on concerns of delay in economic recovery

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-05-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 13:13 IST
China stocks end lower on concerns of delay in economic recovery
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Chinese shares closed lower on Thursday as investors worried about a prolonged recovery in the economy while awaiting more active stimulus policies to cushion the blow from the COVID-19.

** The Shanghai Composite index ended 0.96% lower at 2,870.34. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index shed 1.08%, with its financial sector sub-index sliding 1.33%, the consumer staples sector falling 1.23%, the real estate index declining 1.67%. Its healthcare sub-index edged down 0.11%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.94% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.076%. ** China needs more active fiscal policy as pressure on its economy is still increasing, according to an article by Finance Minister Liu Kun published in the official People's Daily on Thursday.

** "Chinese policymakers have been assuring the market with more active policies to boost the economy but investors are awaiting the implementation to support their confidence," said Zhang Gang, an analyst with Central China Securities. ** Chinese investors are also worried about more selloff in Wall Street indexes due to warnings from the U.S. Federal Reserve of an "extended period" of weak economic growth, said Zhang. ** Continuous weak demand from Europe and the U.S. can hurt China's economy even though the Asian country is on the path of a full recovery of production, he added. ** China reported 3 new COVID-19 cases for May 13, down from 7 cases a day earlier, the country's health commission said. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.35%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.74%.

** At 0704 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.098 per U.S. dollar, 0.1% weaker than the previous close of 7.091. ** The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Sinovel Wind Group Co Ltd, down 10.17%, followed by Sailun Group Co Ltd, which fell 9.73% and Shandong Linglong Tyre Co Ltd — down by 9.14%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 5.9% and the CSI300 has fallen 4.2%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 13.4%. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.36% this month.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka's COVID-19 count reaches 981, death toll 35

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka between 5 pm on May 13 and 12 pm on Thursday, taking the states tally to 981.According to the State Health Department, this includes 390 active cases.The number of patients who have b...

CONCACAF to reschedule men's Under-20 championship

CONCACAF has suspended its mens Under-20 Championships scheduled to conclude with group and knockout rounds in Honduras June 20-July 5, the regions governing body has said. Qualifying matches for the event had already taken place in Februar...

Tesla starts building Long Range Model 3 cars at China plant

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Thursday it had started producing Long Range Model 3 vehicles in its Shanghai factory and aimed to deliver them to customers soon. The company said the model would be sold at 344,050 yuan 48,495...

Spain's daily coronavirus death toll rises above 200 on Thursday

Spains daily coronavirus death toll rose on Thursday above 200 for the first time since May 8, the health ministry reported.The overall death toll from the disease rose to 27,321 on Thursday from 27,104 as 217 people reportedly died overnig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020