Left Menu
Development News Edition

All tickets booked for regular trains till June 30 cancelled: Rlys

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 14:21 IST
All tickets booked for regular trains till June 30 cancelled: Rlys

Bookings made before and during the lockdown period for journeys till June 30 on regular trains have been cancelled and a full refund will be given to passengers, the Indian Railways has said. However, bookings for Shramik Special trains which started from May 1 and the special trains which started operations from May 12 will continue, railways said in an order.

The tickets, which are to be cancelled, were booked during the lockdown period when railways was allowing bookings for journeys in June. "Regular passenger service including Mail/Express, Passenger and Suburban services have been cancelled until further advice. Competent authority has desired that all tickets booked for the above trains for the period up to 30th June 2020 may be cancelled and full refund generated as per provisions,” the order said.

While all e-tickets will be refunded automatically, those bought at the counter for journeys post March 21 can be cancelled and refunds taken upon submission of the ticket up to six months from date of journey instead of the present three days excluding day of journey. "Passenger can file TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) within six months from date of journey instead of 3 days at the station and submit the detailed TDR within next sixty (60) days (instead of 10 days) to Chief Claims Officer/CCM Refund office for getting the refund amount, subject to verification," the order stated.

It also said that for e-tickets while online cancellation and refund facility is available, passengers can also cancel PRS counter ticket through 139 or through the website of IRCTC and get refund across the counter within six months from journey, instead of up to schedule departure of the train. Regular mail, express, passenger and suburban services of the railways had been suspended from March 25 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Earlier, railways had stopped bookings for all regular trains from April 14.PTI ASG DV DV

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Pound falls below $1.22 for the first time in more than 5 weeks

Sterling fell below 1.22 on Thursday - its lowest level in more than five weeks - as a combination of a stronger dollar and weak UK economic data hurt the British currency. The dollar rose against a basket of comparable currencies on Wednes...

36 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 2,100

36 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state Health Department said on Thursday. With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 860.In a bulletin, Andhra Pradesh ...

Karnataka's COVID-19 count reaches 981, death toll 35

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka between 5 pm on May 13 and 12 pm on Thursday, taking the states tally to 981.According to the State Health Department, this includes 390 active cases.The number of patients who have b...

CONCACAF to reschedule men's Under-20 championship

CONCACAF has suspended its mens Under-20 Championships scheduled to conclude with group and knockout rounds in Honduras June 20-July 5, the regions governing body has said. Qualifying matches for the event had already taken place in Februar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020