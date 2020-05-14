Accops and Bulwark Join Hands to Deliver Secure Work-from-home Solutions to Enterprises in the Middle East Region

NEW DELHI, MUMBAI and PUNE, India, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accops Systems, one of the leading Indian company with global footprint, providing remote productivity solutions to businesses, has joined hands with Bulwark Distribution to serve enterprises across Middle East with simple and cost-effective work-from-home solutions. Headquartered in Dubai, Bulwark Distribution, a prominent Value-Added Distributor (VAD) of IT Security and Information Communications & Technology (ICT) products, will market, sell and support the complete range of Accops software and hardware products for digital workspace in the region, particularly in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Egypt. Bulwark Distribution focuses and implements high-end Enterprise Security Solutions through major System Integrators in the region. With over twenty brands in its current portfolio, Bulwark Distribution has established an excellent track record in delivering world-class products and best-in-business customer service. Its wide product portfolio includes everything enterprises need to secure their business-critical resources.

Organizations across the world are focusing on the well-being of their employees, enabling work-from-home to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. With a secure remote access to business applications, the workforce can work from anywhere, anytime and keep their productivity level up to the mark. Remote productivity solutions help enterprises keep their critical business functions, such as customer facing functions, accounts, finance, back office operations, etc., up and running, ensuring Business Continuity even during global pandemics or regional natural calamities.

Accops offers compliant and secure work-from-home solutions that enable the workforce to stay productive from their homes or anywhere else. Accops offers 'Office PC Access From Home', 'Virtual Apps/Desktops Access', 'Desktop-as-a-Service', 'Secure Access Gateway' and 'Identity and Access Management' solutions to help organizations to quickly set up work-from-home infrastructure. Moreover, Accops solution is integrated seamlessly with Microsoft's latest offering Azure Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD), enabling secure and compliant Workspace-as-a-Service (WaaS) for office users as well as remote users.

"Bulwark is a leading technology provider in the region. It has in-depth industry knowledge, operational excellence and complete customer orientation. The collaboration with Bulwark will enable us to increase our channel footprint across Middle East and accelerate the market penetration," said Vijender Yadav, CEO and Co-founder, Accops. "The prevailing crisis has paved the way for new innovations and coming-of-age technologies. We at Bulwark foresee a spike in demand for Secure Remote Access and Identity & Access Management solutions. Along with Accops, we can explore new possibilities and address concerns related to business continuity for a wider range of enterprises," said Jose Menacherry, CEO, Bulwark Distribution.

About Accops Systems Accops is a leading developer and provider of Secure Digital Workspace solutions involving Application and Desktop Virtualization, Secure Remote Access and Identity & Access Management solutions. Accops enables secure and instant access to business applications to any device from any network, enabling secure enterprise mobility for business users while keeping governance with the organization. Accops' workspace virtualization, access gateway and identity management solution suite help organizations to consolidate the distributed end user application infrastructure and bring endpoint management to the datacenter, improving the overall network security and reducing the IT operational costs. Accops is the single stop shop to build an integrated workspace for business users providing seamless access to modern web applications, SaaS applications, client-server applications, legacy applications, virtual applications and virtual desktops. Accops was established in Oct 2012 and is headquartered in Pune, India. Learn more at www.accops.com Visit Accops Systems to know more about Secure Digital Workspace solutions involving Application and Desktop Virtualization, Secure Remote Access and Identity & Access Management solutions.

About Bulwark Bulwark is the leading provider for IT Security and Information Communications & Technology (ICT) products in the Middle East region & India. Bulwark serves the entire region with innovations from more than 20 technology vendors and works with more than 500+ partners, with the aim of bringing the best in technology to the region. Customers from various sectors including Banking & Finance, Government, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Retail Chain, Hospitality, Healthcare, Education, and more rely on solutions distributed by Bulwark for securing and managing their IT infrastructure. Bulwark has won numerous industry awards for leadership in IT sales and support and has been rated as the best VAD in the region. For more information, please visit http://www.bulwarkme.com. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168196/Accops_Systems_Logo.jpg PWR PWR