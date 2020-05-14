Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realty sector welcomes eco package, says CLSS extension will boost demand for affordable housing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:41 IST
Realty sector welcomes eco package, says CLSS extension will boost demand for affordable housing

The extension of the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS)  for middle income group till March 2021 will boost demand for affordable housing, while rental housing policy for migrant labour/urban poor will open new business opportunities for builders, according to property developers and consultants.  The Centre on Thursday announced the launch of a new scheme to provide homes to migrant labour/urban poor at an affordable rent, and extended the interest subsidy scheme CLSS  for the middle income group till March 2021 to boost housing demand. Under CLSS, a home buyer can avail interest subsidy of up to Rs 2.7 lakh on home loan.  "The extension of CLSS up to March 2021 and infusion of Rs 70, 000 crore is an action oriented reform for the revival of affordable housing segment," CREDAI said in a statement.  The industry body hoped that the real estate sector will get third set of stimulus, which will help boost liquidity, reduce input cost and restore supply of raw material to start construction of projects. It also sought tax sops for home buyers to boost demand.  "The extension of CLSS should see demand for another 2.5 lakh affordable homes, which should create demand for construction material as also provide jobs. The rental housing scheme under PMAY offers a business opportunity to the private sector, to build more rental housing stock through the PPP mode, with a concessionaire arrangement," Naredco President Niranjan Hiranandani said.  Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said this will help push demand for affordable housing.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa at CBRE, said: "The announcement on rural infrastructure and affordable rental accommodations for urban and migrant workers under PPP partnership will open newer avenues for the construction industry." On extension of the CLSS scheme, he said this is a positive step and will further strengthen demand in the affordable housing segment. Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, and PropTiger.com said: "The extension of CLSS by one year will prompt many of the fence sitters to buy homes at the earliest and thereby increase demand for affordable housing wherein industry has max unsold inventory across the country."  Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal said :“Today's announcement has reemphasized on government's agenda of promoting 'Affordable Housing' and 'Housing for All'. The extension of CLSS for another year will help demand for the affordable housing sector to inch back as and when the economy starts to revive." However, for demand for housing to return, irrespective of the category, the economy must start growing at a stable rate providing individuals financial security, Baijal added.  JLL India CEO and Country Head Ramesh Nair said: "The extension of this CLSS scheme coupled with attractive mortgage rates will improve consumer sentiments and boost demand for affordable and mid segment housing."  Shriram Properties CMD Murali said this move is a breather for the affordable housing sector as it will enhance the sale of affordable housing properties with home buyers continuing to get home loans from banks and housing finance companies at a subsidised interest rate.

Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal said: "In the last couple of years, the subsidy of up to Rs 2.67 lakh under CLSS has been one of the biggest catalysts for home buyers, particularly for affordable housing in tier II & III cities."  With property prices remaining stable, the extension will prompt more people particularly to buy homes, he said.  Bhairav Dalal, Partner and Leader Real Estate Tax, PwC India, said: “Affordable rental housing under PPP model sounds great as a concept.  The execution and implementation of road map will be a key to its success." Gaurav Karnik, National Leader - Real Estate, EY India said, government's proposal for introducing PPP scheme for providing rental housing for urban poor is bold and innovative measure and shall help in meeting the objective of Housing for ALL by 2022. Sanjay shukla, MD & CEO, Centrum Housing Finance, said: "The extension of the CLSS,along with the expectation of a correction in real estate prices and reduction in interest rates, will provide an impetus to the sector." Omaxe CEO Mohit Goel said the extension of CLSS along with extended project completion timeline will help in addressing both demand and supply side issues, hence, augurs well for the sector.  The CLSS will bring in cash flows for the sector and boost affordable housing segment, said Ashok Mohanani, the Chairman of Mumbai-based Ekta World.  Ashish Bhutani, MD & CEO, Bhutani Infra, welcomed the decisions but demanded one time restructuring of loan for the industry.  Uddhav Poddar, MD, Bhumika Group said the extension of CLSS will definitely benefit the affordable housing segment, which is a key demand driver within the real estate sector.  "While the government's expectation of 2.5 lakh families enrolling for the scheme within a year, seems slightly ambitious, the extension by a year was much required and is bound to safeguard against possible demand disruption after the lockdown," said Kaushal Agarwal, Chairman, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory.  PTI MJH ANU ANU

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

First coronavirus cases found in Bangladesh refugee camps

Two Rohingya have become the first to test positive for coronavirus from the vast refugee camps in Bangladesh that house almost a million people, officials said Thursday. Health experts have been warning for some time that the virus could r...

12 universities get E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation certification from QS

Twelve universities in the country were on Thursday awarded the E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation E-LEAD certification by QS IAUGE, a renowned global college and varsity rating initiative. The universities that have been award...

COVID-19 crisis increasing psychological suffering: UN chief

Warning that the COVID-19 crisis is increasing psychological suffering, UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for an ambitious commitments from countries to address mental health issues arising from the coronavirus pandemic, amid a potential...

Hisar doctor removed from COVID-19 duties reinstated after Haryana Health minister intervenes

A government doctor in Haryanas Hisar, who was relieved of COVID-19 duties after he reportedly pasted home quarantined poster at the house of an influential person, resumed his duty on Thursday following the intervention of state Health min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020