Uttar Pradesh to rank districts on ease of doing biz parameters

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 23:19 IST
In a bid to attract investments, create jobs and facilitate smooth resumption of businesses, the Uttar Pradesh government has accelerated the implementation of ease of doing business reforms at the district level. In a government order issued on Thursday, all district magistrates (DMs) have been directed to ensure effective implementation of ease of doing business reforms in their respective districts. All 75 districts will be ranked every month on the basis of three parameters -- time-bound disposal of applications received on the single window portal Nivesh Mitra for getting approvals or licences, 'Satisfactory' feedback of Nivesh Mitra users, and timely grievance redressal status of the district. In a release issued here, Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana said the government was confident that on the back of district-level ease of doing business ranking initiative, the state would see impressive entrepreneurs' facilitation at the grass root level. "As the State government is gearing up to transform the current challenges into opportunities of bringing in reforms for inclusive development, it is crucial that these reforms are implemented and visible on ground at all levels of governance, including districts," he added. Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Alok Tandon said this step would encourage the spirit of business competitiveness amongst the districts, which will further act as a catalyst in improving the doing business ranking for the state.     According to February 2020 data, there were 17 districts with over 2,000 applications received on Nivesh Mitra. These included Bulandshahr, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Muzaffar Nagar, Gautam Budh Nagar, Agra, Saharanpur, Mathura, Bareilly, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Hapur, Kanpur and Moradabad, the release said. Single window portal of the state Nivesh Mitra is also part of ease of doing business reforms, it added.

