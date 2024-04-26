Congress had opposed formation of Chhattisgarh state: Union minister Amit Shah at poll rally in Bemetara, Chhattisgarh.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-04-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 17:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress had opposed formation of Chhattisgarh state: Union minister Amit Shah at poll rally in Bemetara, Chhattisgarh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Bemetara
- Chhattisgarh
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
It was due to BJP that Aurangabad was renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv: Amit Shah at Nanded rally.
Manmohan Singh as PM was silent on terror attacks by those from Pakistan; Modi as PM conducted surgical strikes: Amit Shah.
Ensuing Lok Sabha elections are about making Narendra Modi PM for third time: Amit Shah at rally in Maharashtra's Nanded.
In last 10 years, PM Modi has made the country secure and prosperous: Amit Shah at rally in Maharashtra's Nanded.
"Extremely saddening...": Home Minister Amit Shah expresses grief over Mahendragarh school bus accident saddening: Amit Shah