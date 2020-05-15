Left Menu
Development News Edition

David Mabuza chairs meeting to receive update on Eskom restructuring plan

The task team is also tasked with ensuring that Eskom implements a credible national maintenance programme, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 14:17 IST
David Mabuza chairs meeting to receive update on Eskom restructuring plan
As a result of the COVID-19 lockdown, many sectors of the economy remained closed and resulted in the increased power supply. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Deputy President David Mabuza will today convene and chair a virtual meeting of the Eskom Task Team.

The meeting will amongst other issues, tackle the proposal on management and recovery of municipal debt to Eskom. Friday's meeting will also receive an update on the Eskom restructuring plan and procurement of additional capacity over the coming months.

The Eskom Task Team was established to provide political leadership support to ensure that the power utility is able to meet its obligation of providing electricity, overseeing the development and implementation of a long-term financing model to deal with debt and liquidity challenges.

The task team is also tasked with ensuring that Eskom implements a credible national maintenance programme, among others.

"With more sectors of the economy likely to open due to the varied imminent stage three lockdown, as announced by President [Cyril] Ramaphosa, it is essential to ensure that the power supply will be ready and adequate to handle the increased demand placed on the grid by the economic activity," said the Presidency ahead of the meeting.

As a result of the COVID-19 lockdown, many sectors of the economy remained closed and resulted in the increased power supply.

"The winter season calls on the task team to plan for the increased power demand for the industry as certain sectors open up, and for households as citizens are urged to stay at home to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus," said the Presidency.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Denied Arjuna repeatedly, Amit Panghal requests Rijiju to revamp sports awards selection process

Repeatedly denied the Arjuna award for an inadvertent dope offence back in 2012, Asian Games gold-winning boxer Amit Panghal on Friday requested Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to revamp the selection criteria for the national sports awards, c...

Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Friday rose by Rs 5.6 to Rs 800.8 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for May delivery moved up by Rs 5.6, or 0.7 per c...

Main opposition candidate leaves Poland's presidential race

The main opposition candidate in Polands trouble-ridden presidential election said Friday she was quitting the race after her support dropped dramatically. Center-liberal candidate Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska of the Civic Platform party was a...

Rajnath commissions Coast Guard ship, two interceptor boats

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday commissioned a ship and two interceptor boats of the Indian Coast Guard ICG in Goa through video conferencing from New Delhi in the backdrop of COVID-19, a step that will boost operational capability...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020