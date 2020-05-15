Rajesh Goel appointed as director general of NAREDCO

Realtors body National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has appointed Rajesh Goel as director general (DG) of the association. Earlier, Goel was serving as the chairman and managing director, Hindustan Prefab Ltd, NAREDCO said in a statement. Rajesh Goel is a professional with over 37 years of experience in leading PSUs under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, superannuated in November 2019 as the chairman and managing director of Hindustan Prefab Ltd

"Goel's vast experience will help in the growth and development of NAREDCO," Niranjan Hiranandani, President, NAREDCO, said

NAREDCO and CREDAI are the two major associations of real estate developers across the country.