U.S. extends temporary general license for Huawei

Updated: 15-05-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:25 IST
The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday announced that it was extending the Temporary General License that allows certain transactions with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd for another 90 days.

The license allows certain transactions despite Huawei's placement on a blacklist that restricts U.S. suppliers from doing business with the Chinese company.

