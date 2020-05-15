Left Menu
Development News Edition

Participating in sale of Virgin Australia: IndiGo's largest shareholder InterGlobe Enterprises

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:48 IST
Participating in sale of Virgin Australia: IndiGo's largest shareholder InterGlobe Enterprises

IndiGo airline's largest shareholder InterGlobe Enterprises on Friday said it has signed an agreement to participate in the sale of Virgin Australia, three weeks after the second-largest Australian carrier announced its collapse amid the coronavirus pandemic. Billionaire Rahul Bhatia-owned InterGlobe holds a 37.8-per cent stake in IndiGo, while Rakesh Gangwal, his family members and family trust own 36.64 per cent of India's largest airline.

Virgin Australia collapsed on April 21, putting 16,000 jobs under threat. The cash-strapped carrier announced that it had entered "voluntary administration" to recapitalise the business after being battered by the pandemic, which has crippled the global airline industry.

The move came after the full-service carrier, which suspended almost all flights in March following widespread travel bans, failed to secure a 1.4 billion-Australian dollar (USD 887.60 million) loan from the Australian government. "As regards Virgin Australia, InterGlobe Enterprises has signed an agreement to participate in the sale process and is bound by the confidentiality requirements of that agreement. We are unable to say anything further at this stage," InterGlobe Enterprises said.

In July last year, Gangwal had accused Bhatia of corporate governance lapses at IndiGo and sought the intervention of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Bhatia had denied the allegations. Later in the same year, Bhatia submitted a request for arbitration at the London Court of International Arbitration in the matter.

The global aviation sector has been hit hard this year as various countries, including India, have suspended air travel and gone into a lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. India has been under a lockdown since March 25. The virus has so far infected more than 81,900 people and killed around 2,600 in the country.

Indian airline companies have taken major cost-cutting measures in order to survive the pandemic. IndiGo has cut the salaries of its senior employees for entire 2020-21 by up to 25 per cent. GoAir has sent a majority of its employees on leave without pay till May-end. Air India has cut the salaries of its staff members by 10 per cent. Similar measures have also been taken by Vistara, AirAsia India and SpiceJet..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi min asks Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook to act on 'hate campaigns' against Dalits, women

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday said WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter were being used to slander people belonging to marginalised castes as well as women, and asked their management to take action against those ru...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus savages U.S. retail sales again in April

U.S. retail sales endured a second straight month of record declines in April as the novel coronavirus pandemic kept Americans at home, putting the economy on track for its biggest contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depressio...

Zambia reopens border with Tanzania after COVID-19 closure - sources

Zambia reopened its Nakonde border with Tanzania on Friday after a five-day closure of the key transit point for copper and cobalt exports and fuel imports, three sources told Reuters.President Edgar Lungu had shut the border on Sunday afte...

UK-EU Brexit talks deadlocked as clock ticks down

Talks between the European Union and the United Kingdom on their future relationship in the wake of Brexit have ground to a near-standstill despite the urgency for progress before a summit next month. The UKs chief negotiator, David Frost, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020