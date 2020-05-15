Left Menu
Infosys selected as the Digital Transformation partner for GLOBALFOUNDRIES' Digital Leadership program

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has been selected by GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®), the world's leading specialty foundry, as its partner for the company's Digital Transformation program.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:53 IST
Infosys logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has been selected by GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®), the world's leading specialty foundry, as its partner for the company's Digital Transformation program. Through this partnership, Infosys will provide expertise and analytical solutions to optimize the overall efficiency and agility of GF's manufacturing and business operations.

The partnership will enable GF to seamlessly transform its legacy solutions and adopt advanced cloud capabilities to rationalize existing workloads, thereby realizing GF's digital strategy through process automation while achieving lower cost of ownership and ensuring compliance requirements. It will also help GF derive value and insights from the data generated across its globally dispersed operations. GF will leverage Infosys' domain expertise and industry experience to transform and optimize GF's IT assets to scale its digital capabilities. Infosys will also enable GF's internal teams with next-gen digital skills to help co-deliver great user experiences across the enterprise.

"Together with GlobalFoundries we are embarking on an industry leading digital transformation program. By harnessing the power of private and public cloud, we will assist GlobalFoundries in transforming their manufacturing and corporate operations to deliver more value to their clients while lowering cost of ownership. We are excited to partner with them on this digital leadership program which we believe will set a new benchmark for the industry," said Anand Swaminathan, EVP and Global Industry Leader - Communications, Media and Technology, Infosys. "As the leading specialty foundry, with a global footprint, we are committed to accelerating our digital transformation to differentiate and create more value for our clients. Partnering with Infosys will equip our teams with next-gen skills and accelerate our transformation journey through automation and innovation," said Thomas Weber, SVP Global Supply Chain and Integrated Manufacturing Information Technology, GlobalFoundries.

