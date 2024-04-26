Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

Headlines - BHP plans 31 billion pounds bid for Anglo American but attracts ire from South Africa and shareholders - PwC picks consultant Marco Amitrano as next UK senior partner - LSE Group investors back doubling chief's pay to US levels - Unilever says new laxer environmental targets aim for 'realism' - Stellantis boss slams 'terrible' UK electric vehicle policy Overview - Australia-based BHP on Thursday proposed buying rival Anglo American in a 31-billion-pound ($38.75 billion) all-stock deal that provoked a backlash from the South African government and leading shareholders.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2024 07:34 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 07:34 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Australia-based BHP on Thursday proposed buying rival Anglo American in a 31-billion-pound ($38.75 billion) all-stock deal that provoked a backlash from the South African government and leading shareholders. - PwC's partners have elected consultant Marco Amitrano to lead one of Britain's largest professional services firms, after a three-way race that included female candidates on the shortlist for the first time.

- London Stock Exchange Group's shareholders have backed a proposal to double the pay of its chief executive to a maximum possible 13.1 million pounds ($16.38 million), making David Schwimmer one of the top-paid FTSE 100 bosses. - The chief executive of consumer goods giant Unilever has admitted the company underestimated how hard it would be to meet environmental targets, saying the company's new laxer ESG goals aimed for "realism" instead.

- Britain's electric vehicle policy is "terrible" and threatens to bankrupt carmakers, the head of Vauxhall owner Stellantis warned on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7999 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

