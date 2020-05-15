Left Menu
Gadkari expresses displeasure over delay in according green nod to projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:06 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday expressed displeasure over inordinate delays in according environmental clearances to projects, saying it causes hindrances in execution of works.  Observing that files seeking environment and forest clearances are sometimes stuck for as long as two years, Gadkari said "by then the bank (sanctioning the loan) runs away and the account turns NPA". The union MSME minister said there was "no time clause" for according time-bound clearances, causing delay in giving no objection certificate to projects.  Addressing a webinar on higher education organised by industry body Ficci, Gadkari -- who also holds road transport and highways portfolio -- also exhorted Indian educational institutions to forge industrial tie-ups and collaborate with foreign universities to attract overseas students for increasing their economic viability and mitigate the impact of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.  Gadkari also highlighted government plans to form joint ventures in micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector, upgrade technologically and attract foreign investment.  Stating that there are 1.5 lakh deaths in 5 lakh road accidents in the country every year, the minister also proposed that students from IITs and other engineering institutes could be engaged in carrying out road audits to identify "black spots" through assessing various defects in road designing including curves and traffic density.

