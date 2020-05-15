InsuranceDekho eyes Rs 1,200 cr new premium in FY21, to hire 1 lakh agents

InsuranceDekho on Friday said it is targeting Rs 1,200 crore new premium in current financial year, and will hire 1 lakh agents as part of its expansion plan. The company, which has over 12,000 partners in over 350 cities, foresees an accelerated shift towards digital platforms in the current environment, it said in a statement.

With its AI-enabled platform, InsuranceDekho is best positioned to take advantage of this shift, it said. "Insurtech startup is targeting a fresh premium of Rs 1,200 crore in the current financial year...the company has aggressive expansion plans which include onboarding of 1 lakh agents across the country," the release said.

Ankit Agrawal, CEO and co-founder, InsuranceDekho.com said, "InsuranceDekho is committed to increasing insurance awareness and penetration in the country, especially in under-served tier-II and tier-III cities. By onboarding 1 lakh agents across the country, we aim to sustainably reach out to potential customers in every state." The company said its interactive platform has over 50 motor and health insurance plans from 25 insurers. Agents get a comprehensive set of choice as the website and mobile-friendly digital platforms provide several features like voice-guided self inspection, plan comparison, instant policy issuance, claim management and renewal reminders which help agents, the release said.