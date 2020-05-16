Left Menu
Development News Edition

mjunction offering services for procurement of essentials amid lockdown

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-05-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 01:05 IST
mjunction offering services for procurement of essentials amid lockdown

mjunction Services Ltd, the country's largest B2B e-commerce firm, is offering its services for procurement of essential commodities across the country amid the lockdown, the company said. "Our team of sourcing and procurement specialists are rising to the occasion, often braving multiple odds to ensure that essential activities do not take a hit during the lockdown," mjunction MD Vinaya Varma said.

mjunction's procurement team has been working to ensure that purchases and procurement for Bokaro General Hospital, IISCO Burnpur Hospital and JLN Hospital & Research Centre of SAIL happen without a glitch, he said. "These include masks, medicines, sanitisers, ventilators and other essential items," the Tata Steel-SAIL joint venture company said.

It also processed a tender "in record time" to help procure five lakh masks, PPE kits and examination gloves for the Chhattisgarh Medical Service Corporation Ltd. Ever since the nationwide lockdown began, "mjunction has e-auctioned 5.5 lakh tonnes of food grains for Food Corporation of India", the company said.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Iran may use military against locusts threatening crops

Iran may use its military for a second year to help fight locusts that have invaded the south of the country, and Agricultural Ministry official was quoted as saying on Friday, as the swarms threaten to destroy crops worth more than 7 billi...

Delhi HC extends matters in which interim order was issued till June 15

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered that all matters pending before it and in all district courts in the national capital, in which interim orders are issued, will be automatically extended till June 15 until further order. The high cour...

Biden campaign eyes expanded 'battleground' map in race against Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens campaign is betting that as many as 16 states could be up for grabs in Novembers election, with President Donald Trumps coronavirus response making places like Arizona more competitive. There wil...

With 40 new COVID-19 cases, Telangana tally now 1,454

Telangana on Friday reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of the number of novel coronavirus tally in the state to 1,454. According to Telanganas Director of Health and Family Welfare, On Friday, 40 COVID-19 positive cases were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020