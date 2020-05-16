mjunction offering services for procurement of essentials amid lockdown

mjunction Services Ltd, the country's largest B2B e-commerce firm, is offering its services for procurement of essential commodities across the country amid the lockdown, the company said. "Our team of sourcing and procurement specialists are rising to the occasion, often braving multiple odds to ensure that essential activities do not take a hit during the lockdown," mjunction MD Vinaya Varma said.

mjunction's procurement team has been working to ensure that purchases and procurement for Bokaro General Hospital, IISCO Burnpur Hospital and JLN Hospital & Research Centre of SAIL happen without a glitch, he said. "These include masks, medicines, sanitisers, ventilators and other essential items," the Tata Steel-SAIL joint venture company said.

It also processed a tender "in record time" to help procure five lakh masks, PPE kits and examination gloves for the Chhattisgarh Medical Service Corporation Ltd. Ever since the nationwide lockdown began, "mjunction has e-auctioned 5.5 lakh tonnes of food grains for Food Corporation of India", the company said.