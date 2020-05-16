Left Menu
Along With Hunger- There Is Another Battle to Be Fought: Menstrual Hygiene

16-05-2020
Along With Hunger- There Is Another Battle to Be Fought: Menstrual Hygiene
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Niine Sanitary Napkins has been working round the clock last 2 months not only to ensure supplies to stores around the country, but also working closely with Government organizations, NGOs and individuals across the country to also ensure safety and menstrual hygiene for women who can either not access sanitary napkins during the lockdown, or can no longer afford the necessity affected by COVID -19 lockdown. The company has helped with the subsidized or free distribution of more than 14 lakh pads over the last 40 days, in partnership with Government bodies across India and several voluntary groups. Sanitary napkin supplies have been distributed by Uttar Pradesh and Telangana State Governments, FICCI- Flo, Police departments in Punjab and Haryana, Health departments in Delhi; with several more state-run organizations stepping up to need for supporting menstrual hygiene.

Some established NGOs have also come forward to helping out girls and women by procuring supplies from Niine and helping in the distribution of sanitary napkins. Essar Foundation, OXFAM India, and several other NGOs have helped in distribution across Jharkhand, Bihar, Mumbai, and affected areas of NCR. While Niine came forward with a cost-effective and timely supply of napkins across the country for these organizations, most of these organizations have undertaken direct distribution to each and every girl and woman in need in their respective areas. Police forces in several states have had their women police officers, going door to door to distribute, and in other cases, volunteers and ASHA workers have organized distribution directly to women. Niine Sanitary Napkins also ensure safe disposal in sealable biodegradable bags, as these come free with each pad across its variants. This has been an added advantage in times of lockdown when distribution is being done to girls and women in distant places with poor or minimal sanitation facilities. Nina's parent company Shudh Plus Hygiene Products has contributed to the distribution of napkins directly at its own costs, and a significant amount has also been purchased by the government and NGOs at a highly subsidized rate for this essential cause from the company.

