Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agritech marketplace SafalFasal to repair coronavirus-hit supply chain

Global digital payment solutions leader BPC and its SME marketplace SafalFasal said they have supported more than 75,000 Covid-hit farmers across India by offering technological and financial solutions to help the farm sector keep food and supply chain rolling during and after the lockdown phase.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 12:11 IST
Agritech marketplace SafalFasal to repair coronavirus-hit supply chain
The SME marketplace is first in India to connect whole agriculture value chain in one digital ecosystem. Image Credit: ANI

Global digital payment solutions leader BPC and its SME marketplace SafalFasal said they have supported more than 75,000 Covid-hit farmers across India by offering technological and financial solutions to help the farm sector keep food and supply chain rolling during and after the lockdown phase. The company said it has successfully extended formal financing to the farming industry by creating an easy credit line via non-banking finance companies.

With the Covid-19 exposing new vulnerabilities in the agriculture sector, crops and livestock prices, vital advice and mentoring are being extended from multiple institutions backing SafalFasal including Tanager, Bayer, Coromondal, Greaves and other reputed domestic and international players. These relationships have helped farmers match with buyers and ecosystem partners and create contingency plans. "In the last three weeks of the pilot, we had to act fast with the unexpected challenge of Covid-19," said Debarshi Dutta, Executive Vice President and Global Head of SafalFasal.

"Reinforcing our mission, SafalFasal was able to provide farmers with invaluable guidance to overcome the new challenges facing them including a broken supply chain. Farmers know they are not alone when they are a part of the marketplace," he said in a statement. Dutta said the company's model has proven to be a lifeline to help farmers digitalise their services at a time when online purchasing and payments have accelerated dramatically.

The ambition for SafalFasal is to geographically expand in India to two lakh farmers and achieve 33 million dollars (about Rs 250 crore) in transaction value in the current financial year 2020-2021. Using BPC's SME marketplace solutions, the wider mission is to positively impact the lives of one crore producers across the globe within the next five years.

"Farmers form the backbone of India's economy yet many of them -- including women farmers -- are invisible to banks, credit organisations and buyers," said Jane Loginova, Chief Operating Officer at BPC. "The SafalFasal marketplace model puts farmers on a level playing field with the whole agricultural value chain, giving them a voice, negotiating power and financial access to the real economy."

(ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

IG Kanpur inspects Auraiya accident site to submit report to CM

On the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Inspector General IG, Kanpur Mohit Agarwal on Saturday inspected the accident site in which 24 labourers were killed and will submit a detailed report. Yogi Adityanath has directed IG Kanpur ...

Nirmala Sitharaman to address press conference today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference in the national capital on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, Sitharaman had announced Rs 1 lakh crore Agri Infrastructure Fund for farm gate infrastructure for farmers and Rs 10...

Kejriwal condoles death of migrants in accident in UP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that he was deeply disturbed by the death of labourers in an accident in Uttar Pradeshs Auraiya and called for urgent steps to mitigate the plights of migrant workers travelling to their...

Cop dies of COVID-19 in Mumbai; 9th death in city police force

An assistant police inspector, who tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed to the infection at a civic-run hospital here on Saturday, an official said. The 33-year-old officer attached to Shahu Nagar police station in Dharavi was found unco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020