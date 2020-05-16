Left Menu
Development News Edition

Increased government borrowing unlikely to translate into meaningful fiscal stimulus: Ind-Ra

The government's announcement of enhancing gross borrowings to Rs 12 lakh crore from the budgeted Rs 7.8 lakh crore in FY21 will largely take care of the revenue shortfall, leaving little space for fiscal stimulus, unless the Centre sharply cuts the budgeted capex and reprioritises expenditure, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 13:31 IST
Increased government borrowing unlikely to translate into meaningful fiscal stimulus: Ind-Ra
The government is staring at revenue shortfall of Rs 4 lakh crore from FY21 budget estimate. Image Credit: ANI

The government's announcement of enhancing gross borrowings to Rs 12 lakh crore from the budgeted Rs 7.8 lakh crore in FY21 will largely take care of the revenue shortfall, leaving little space for fiscal stimulus, unless the Centre sharply cuts the budgeted capex and reprioritises expenditure, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra). Notwithstanding the low crude prices and increased excise on petrol and diesel, Ind-Ra estimates the gross and net-tax revenue of central government in FY21 to fall short of the budgeted estimate by Rs 4.32 lakh crore and Rs 2.52 lakh crore respectively.

As weak economic activities will also have an impact on non-tax revenue, Ind-Ra expects dividend and profit and other non-tax revenue to decline by Rs 1.48 lakh crore from the FY21 budget estimate. This means the central government is staring at a revenue shortfall of Rs 4 lakh crore from the FY21 Budget estimate. Ind-Ra said the central government is unlikely to meet even the revised estimate of FY20 due to the countrywide lockdown. The Centre's gross and net-tax revenue is now estimated (best scenario) to be Rs 1.73 lakh crore and Rs 1.2 lakh crore, less than FY20 revised estimate.

This will translate into a revenue shortfall of Rs 1.62 lakh crore from the FY20 revised estimate. Ind-Ra said it expects the revenue shortfall to account for 95.1 per cent of the increased borrowings, leaving a purse of just around Rs 20,000 crore for the central government to provide fiscal stimulus.

This is too small an amount to make any difference to the sagging economic activities and demand. Clearly, the challenge is huge with hardly any fiscal space, despite an increase of gross borrowing by Rs 4.2 lakh crore. Nonetheless, Ind-Ra believes the onus is on the central government to provide support to not only vulnerable sections of the society but also state governments, because the actual battle against Covid-19 and associated expenditure is incurred by state governments. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Auraiya incident raises question why govt not facilitating migrant labourers' journey home: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the government over the accident in Uttar Pradeshs Auraiya in which 24 migrant labourers were killed, saying it has again raised the question as to why the government is not facil...

Action against four cops for seeking bribe from chemist

Two policemen were suspended and two others transferred after they allegedly forcibly took away money from a medical shop owner and also demanded bribe from him at Navghar in Thane district, an official said on Saturday. The accused policem...

US to donate ventilators to India to fight coronavirus: Trump

The US will donate ventilators to India to treat the COVID-19 patients and help it fight the invisible enemy, President Donald Trump has announced, as he underlined the close partnership between the two countries and called Prime Minister N...

Centre approves modified DPR of Ujh Multipurpose Project in J-K

The Centre has given approval to a modified detailed project report DPR of the Ujh Multipurpose Project MPP in Jammu and Kashmir at an estimated cost of Rs 9,167 crore, an official spokesman said on Saturday. The Central Advisory Committee ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020