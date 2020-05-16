Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM wants change in criteria for distribution of chana among migrants

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-05-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 22:54 IST
Punjab CM wants change in criteria for distribution of chana among migrants

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged the Centre to change the criteria for allocation of 'chana whole' from per household to per person to ensure equitable distribution of food grains among the migrants, amid the lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus. The chief minister has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking to direct the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution to this effect, as the existing guidelines of the ministry would create problems for migrants as well as the state government, a statement said here.

Singh thanked the prime minister for acceding his request, as per a letter dated March 30, to extend the benefit of food grains and pulses under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) to migrants, whose plight he had highlighted. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman has since made an announcement to this effect, benefiting 8 crore migrant workers across the country, he said.

However, as per the guidelines issued on May 15 by the Union Food Ministry while wheat is to be distributed at 5 kg per person per month for a period of two months, 'chana whole' is to be distributed at 1 kg per household per month for the said period. This means that while the benefit of wheat would be extended to migrants equivalent to 10 per cent of existing beneficiaries in Punjab, that is 14.1 lakh migrants, that of chana whole would benefit only 3.6 lakh migrant households, Singh said.

Since a vast majority of migrant workers travel without their families, extending the concept of household in the state where they are temporarily residing does not make much sense, he added. Further, the two sets of instructions related to distribution of wheat and chana have created a situation whereby the state shall be required to distribute 14.1 lakh packets of wheat along with only 3.6 lakh packets of chana, he said.

"Understandably, a large number of migrant workers who are residing without families in Punjab would get the allocation of wheat but they would not get any chana." "And conversely some individual migrants would get chana intended to be distributed to a household of four persons, which would lead to discontentment amongst a major chunk of migrants," he said..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: In Pune virus hotspot, man dies waiting for ambulance

The kin and neighbours of a 54- year-old man have alleged that he died waiting for an ambulance in Nana Peth area, one of the coronavirus hotspots in Pune. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday, they added.Pune Municipal Corp...

NFL-Giants' player Baker turns himself in on armed robbery charges

NFL player DeAndre Baker turned himself into authorities on Saturday on charges of armed robbery, according to jail records and his attorney. Baker, a New York Giants cornerback, and Seattle Seahawks player Quinton Dunbar were accused of ro...

MoCycle operation to resume from Monday

The CRUT on Saturday announced that the public bike sharing system or MoCycle service will be resumed in the capital city from Monday. The MoCycle My cycle programme was stopped in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown s...

Amid Oppn outcry, Goa Guv hails CM's handling of virus crisis

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said the state government was working efficiently to contain the coronavirus outbreak and there was no need for his intervention as demanded from some quarters. Malik said the administration under Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020